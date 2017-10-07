How 11 Models, From Bella Hadid to Claudia Schiffer, Bid Farewell to Fashion Month

Models, designers, editors, and stylists across the world can congratulate themselves, for the Spring 2018 season has finally drawn to a close. No one is celebrating more than the hardest-working models, who took to Instagram to express their gratitude for their collaborators and teams and to hint at how they'd be unwinding after the last of the Paris shows had filed backstage, and after the last of the designers had taken their final laps of the runway. Gigi Hadid ordered sushi and Maria Borges hopped on a Ducati before making her way to Lisbon, Portugal; '90s supers Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer hopped on jet planes home after a triumphant return to fashion month; and Bella Hadid, Duckie Thot, and Emily Ratajkowski immediately got back to work. See how some of the most followed and most coveted models of fashion month crossed the finish line—what they're eating and how they're flying—here.
Maria Borges
@iammariaborges
1/11

Maria Borges

Maria Borges kept it simple in the caption, writing “À bientôt” with the French tricolor flag. In her photo, though, she lounges in a leather ensemble on a red Ducati. A flex, honestly.

Teddy Quinlivan / Instagram
2/11

Teddy Quinlivan

Teddy Quinlivan was very, very well prepared for her flight from Paris to New York. "Thank you to everyone who made this fashion month so amazing! Now I have to catch my flight home," she wrote.

@gigihadid
3/11

Gigi Hadid

Meanwhile, her sister Gigi Hadid had already ordered sushi to her apartment.

@adwoaaboah
4/11

Adwoa Aboah

“Finally calling a close to Fashion Month. Exhausted but grateful for all the support I have been show by the countless people within the industry,” Adwoa Aboah wrote, captioning an image with her two oversized suitcases. “Couldn’t have done any of this without you. Big up’s @rimowa for getting me and all my tings back in one piece.”

@kaiagerber
5/11

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber’s last show of Paris Fashion Week was Miu Miu—so her farewell post to fashion month got a little punny. “MIU MIU… and that’s a wrap!” she wrote.

@claudiaschiffer
6/11

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 30th anniversary in the industry launching her book in Paris and walking in the Versace Spring 2018 show in celebration of the late designer Gianni Versace. Then, she hopped on a jet out of Europe.

@bellahadid
7/11

Bella Hadid

Post-fashion week, Bella Hadid would like you to know she’s “still kickin.”

@duckieofficial
8/11

Duckie Thot

Duckie Thot went from Milan to New York City, “Real quick.”

@cindycrawford
9/11

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford was fortunate enough to have a great hair day as she boarded her flight out of fashion month. ("Second hair day is just as good!" she captioned.)

@emrata
10/11

Emily Ratajkowski

“Annnddd on to the next,” wrote Emily Ratajkowski as she departed Paris.

@lex.herl
11/11

Lex Herl

Up-and-coming model Lex Herl bid farewell to fashion week in all its native languages: “Thank you, grazie, and merci to everyone who was a part of this #ss18 fashion month,” she wrote. “I am lucky to have all of you and am so grateful for the great experiences I have had these past weeks.”

Keywords

Paris Fashion WeekMilan Fashion WeekCindy CrawfordClaudia SchifferKaia GerberBella HadidGigi HadidMaria BorgesEmily Ratajkowski