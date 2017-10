How 11 Models, From Bella Hadid to Claudia Schiffer, Bid Farewell to Fashion Month

Models, designers, editors, and stylists across the world can congratulate themselves, for the Spring 2018 season has finally drawn to a close. No one is celebrating more than the hardest-working models, who took to Instagram to express their gratitude for their collaborators and teams and to hint at how they'd be unwinding after the last of the Paris shows had filed backstage, and after the last of the designers had taken their final laps of the runway. Gigi Hadid ordered sushi and Maria Borges hopped on a Ducati before making her way to Lisbon, Portugal; '90s supers Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer hopped on jet planes home after a triumphant return to fashion month; and Bella Hadid , Duckie Thot, and Emily Ratajkowski immediately got back to work. See how some of the most followed and most coveted models of fashion month crossed the finish line—what they're eating and how they're flying—here.