How 11 Models, From Bella Hadid to Claudia Schiffer, Bid Farewell to Fashion Month

Maria Borges kept it simple in the caption, writing “À bientôt” with the French tricolor flag. In her photo, though, she lounges in a leather ensemble on a red Ducati. A flex, honestly.
Teddy Quinlivan was very, very well prepared for her flight from Paris to New York. "Thank you to everyone who made this fashion month so amazing! Now I have to catch my flight home," she wrote.
Meanwhile, her sister Gigi Hadid had already ordered sushi to her apartment.
“Finally calling a close to Fashion Month. Exhausted but grateful for all the support I have been show by the countless people within the industry,” Adwoa Aboah wrote, captioning an image with her two oversized suitcases. “Couldn’t have done any of this without you. Big up’s @rimowa for getting me and all my tings back in one piece.”
Kaia Gerber’s last show of Paris Fashion Week was Miu Miu—so her farewell post to fashion month got a little punny. “MIU MIU… and that’s a wrap!” she wrote.
Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 30th anniversary in the industry launching her book in Paris and walking in the Versace Spring 2018 show in celebration of the late designer Gianni Versace. Then, she hopped on a jet out of Europe.
Post-fashion week, Bella Hadid would like you to know she’s “still kickin.”
Duckie Thot went from Milan to New York City, “Real quick.”
Cindy Crawford was fortunate enough to have a great hair day as she boarded her flight out of fashion month. ("Second hair day is just as good!" she captioned.)
“Annnddd on to the next,” wrote Emily Ratajkowski as she departed Paris.
Up-and-coming model Lex Herl bid farewell to fashion week in all its native languages: “Thank you, grazie, and merci to everyone who was a part of this #ss18 fashion month,” she wrote. “I am lucky to have all of you and am so grateful for the great experiences I have had these past weeks.”