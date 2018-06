Are Vests Making a Comeback? Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne Seem to Think So

There are plenty of Hollywood standards when it comes to red-carpet dressing: the naked dress, a ball gown, the tuxedo suit. But vests? That doesn't usually make the cut. This week, however, two of the most famous models in the world— Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid—took the sleeveless piece out for a formal spin. Delevingne donned one over a traditional white button-down while attending the Douglas X Peter Lindbergh campaign launch in Berlin, while Hadid paired hers with a tulle skirt for a Dior event in London. Also this week, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson celebrated the release of a limited-edition series of T-shirts featuring works by David Wojnarowicz, while Roger Vivier celebrated its new tome with Dakota Fanning and Martha Hunt. Here, go inside the best party photos of the week.