Are Vests Making a Comeback? Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne Seem to Think So

There are plenty of Hollywood standards when it comes to red-carpet dressing: the naked dress, a ball gown, the tuxedo suit. But vests? That doesn't usually make the cut. This week, however, two of the most famous models in the world—Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid—took the sleeveless piece out for a formal spin. Delevingne donned one over a traditional white button-down while attending the Douglas X Peter Lindbergh campaign launch in Berlin, while Hadid paired hers with a tulle skirt for a Dior event in London. Also this week, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson celebrated the release of a limited-edition series of T-shirts featuring works by David Wojnarowicz, while Roger Vivier celebrated its new tome with Dakota Fanning and Martha Hunt. Here, go inside the best party photos of the week.
Douglas X Peter Lindbergh Campaign Launch In Berlin
Franziska Krug
1/17

Cara Delevingne during the Douglas X Peter Lindbergh campaign launch at ewerk on May 30, 2018, in Berlin, Germany.

David M. Benett
2/17

Bella Hadid attends the Dior Backstage launch party at Loulou's on May 29, 2018, in London.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
3/17

Kiki Willems and Rianne von Rompaey attend LOEWE & Jonathan Anderson Celebrate the Launch of David Wojnarowicz in Support of Visual AIDS.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
4/17

Drake Burnette attends LOEWE & Jonathan Anderson Celebrate the Launch of David Wojnarowicz in Support of Visual AIDS.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
5/17

Jonathan Anderson and Fran Leibowitz attend LOEWE & Jonathan Anderson Celebrate the Launch of David Wojnarowicz in Support of Visual AIDS.

Donato Sardella
6/17

Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis attend a Nanushka Dinner Hosted by Sandra Sandor and Peter Baldaszti on May 30, 2018, in Culver City, California.

Donato Sardella
7/17

Aubrey Plaza attends the Nanushka Dinner Hosted by Sandra Sandor and Peter Baldaszti on May 30, 2018, in Culver City, California.

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
8/17

Tabitha Simmons attends the Society of MSK's 11th Annual Spring Ball in New York City.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
9/17

Sterling K. Brown attends Global Road Entertainment With The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of Hotel Artemis at Quad Cinema.

10/17

Sienna Miller attends UNICEF's launch of Project Lion in New York City.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
11/17

Martha Hunt attends Roger Vivier Celebrates #LoveVivier.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
12/17

Dakota Fanning attends Roger Vivier Celebrates #LoveVivier.

Gary Gershoff
13/17

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2018 Lincoln Center American Songbook gala honoring HBO's Richard Plepler at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on May 29, 2018, in New York City.

Cindy Ord
14/17

Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence attend the BAM Gala 2018 honoring Darren Aronofsky, Jeremy Irons, and Nora Ann Wallace at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 30, 2018, in New York City.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
15/17

Constance Jablonski attends the launch of PIERRE HARDY x lemlem, hosted by Pierre Hardy and Liya Kebede.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
16/17

Liya Kebede and Pierre Hardy attend the launch of PIERRE HARDY x lemlem, hosted by Pierre Hardy and Liya Kebede.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
17/17

Victor Cruz attends the launch of PIERRE HARDY x lemlem, hosted by Pierre Hardy and Liya Kebede.

