Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Spending Their Memorial Day Weekend Aboard Helicopters and Yachts

Bella Hadid taking flight in Monaco, matching the pilots in white. Photo by @bellahadid.
Kendall Jenner bathing with a little help from Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin. Photo by @kendalljenner.
Elle Fanning "not tanning" on the beach. Photo by @ellefanning.
Marc Jacobs vaping on a stoop. Photo by @themarcjacobs.
Martha Hunt on a midair hunt. Photo by @marthahunt.
Pharrell Williams about to make some donuts. Photo by @pharrell.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner atop another yacht in matching sparkly bikinis in Cannes. Photo by @kourtneykardash.
Stella Maxwell drinking La Croix. Photo by @stellamaxwell.
Martha Stewart cooking up trouble with Macklemore. Photo by @marthastewart48.
Winnie Harlow in Monte Carlo. Photo by @winnieharlow.
Joan Smalls looking for worries on the beach. Photo by @joansmalls.
Neville Jacobs chilling with a canine friend along the Hudson River. Photo by @nevillejacobs.
Stefano Gabbana wearing minimal Dolce & Gabbana on a yacht. Photo by @stefanogabbana.
Miley Cyrus and her cowboy boots with Johnny Cash. Photo by @mileycyrus.
Tracee Ellis Ross feeling herself poolside. Photo by @traceeellisross.
Kendall Jenner on a yacht (and Bella Hadid) in Cannes. Photo by @derekblasberg.
Emily Ratajkowski in bloom. Photo by @emrata.
Naomi Campbell celebrating her birthday with the artist Mark Bradford in Cannes. Photo by @iamnaomicampbell.