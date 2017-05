Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Spending Their Memorial Day Weekend Aboard Helicopters and Yachts

Even with all the new TV there is to stream over the three-day weekend, the rich and perpetually vacationing, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid , are busy creating their own content for Instagram. With the Cannes film festival finally wrapping this Sunday, Hadid jetted off to nearby Monaco, while Jenner seems to so far be sticking to lounging on yachts with both sister Kourtney Kardashian and fellow models Joan Smalls and Hailey Baldwin. Elsewhere in Cannes, Naomi Campbell celebrated her birthday with the artist Mark Bradford . And back in the States, Martha Stewart paired up with Macklemore, Pharrell Williams made donuts, and Marc Jacobs vaped on a stoop. (His dog Neville, on the other hand, found a new friend to hang with by the Hudson River.) See all the best Instagrams from the long weekend, including Emily Ratajkowski and Elle Fanning , aka the princess of Cannes, here.