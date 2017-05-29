View as SlideshowDestination

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Spending Their Memorial Day Weekend Aboard Helicopters and Yachts

Even with all the new TV there is to stream over the three-day weekend, the rich and perpetually vacationing, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, are busy creating their own content for Instagram. With the Cannes film festival finally wrapping this Sunday, Hadid jetted off to nearby Monaco, while Jenner seems to so far be sticking to lounging on yachts with both sister Kourtney Kardashian and fellow models Joan Smalls and Hailey Baldwin. Elsewhere in Cannes, Naomi Campbell celebrated her birthday with the artist Mark Bradford. And back in the States, Martha Stewart paired up with Macklemore, Pharrell Williams made donuts, and Marc Jacobs vaped on a stoop. (His dog Neville, on the other hand, found a new friend to hang with by the Hudson River.) See all the best Instagrams from the long weekend, including Emily Ratajkowski and Elle Fanning, aka the princess of Cannes, here.
Credit
Bella Hadid taking flight in Monaco, matching the pilots in white. Photo by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm4ShmhtN9/">@bellahadid</a>.
1/18

Bella Hadid taking flight in Monaco, matching the pilots in white. Photo by @bellahadid.

2/18

Kendall Jenner bathing with a little help from Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin. Photo by @kendalljenner.

3/18

Elle Fanning "not tanning" on the beach. Photo by @ellefanning.

4/18

Marc Jacobs vaping on a stoop. Photo by @themarcjacobs.

5/18

Martha Hunt on a midair hunt. Photo by @marthahunt.

6/18

Pharrell Williams about to make some donuts. Photo by @pharrell.

7/18

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner atop another yacht in matching sparkly bikinis in Cannes. Photo by @kourtneykardash.

8/18

Stella Maxwell drinking La Croix. Photo by @stellamaxwell.

9/18

Martha Stewart cooking up trouble with Macklemore. Photo by @marthastewart48.

10/18

Winnie Harlow in Monte Carlo. Photo by @winnieharlow.

11/18

Joan Smalls looking for worries on the beach. Photo by @joansmalls.

12/18

Neville Jacobs chilling with a canine friend along the Hudson River. Photo by @nevillejacobs.

13/18

Stefano Gabbana wearing minimal Dolce & Gabbana on a yacht. Photo by @stefanogabbana.

14/18

Miley Cyrus and her cowboy boots with Johnny Cash. Photo by @mileycyrus.

15/18

Tracee Ellis Ross feeling herself poolside. Photo by @traceeellisross.

16/18

Kendall Jenner on a yacht (and Bella Hadid) in Cannes. Photo by @derekblasberg.

17/18

Emily Ratajkowski in bloom. Photo by @emrata.

18/18

Naomi Campbell celebrating her birthday with the artist Mark Bradford in Cannes. Photo by @iamnaomicampbell.

Keywords

DestinationMemorial DayBella HadidKendall JennerYachtsHelicopters