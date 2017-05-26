The gift before summer that is Memorial Day is here, and while that usually means beach and BBQ, it also means there's finally some time to attempt to delve into the Lynchian enigma that is Showtime's revival of Twin Peaks. Or spend your day off observing Aziz Ansari's Tinder follies in season two of Master of None, or marveling at the unsettling timeliness of Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale, and finding out how Kimmy goes through her unexpected divorce in season three of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Here is the best new TV to stream over the holiday.

Catastrophe (Amazon)

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan are still at it as the unlikely couple of Catastrophe. The Amazon sitcom is now in its (just released) third season of the fraught duo's struggles acclimating to coupledom after a one-night stand led to marriage. There are, as always, some newer problems to throw into the mix this time around, like alcoholism and Brexit. But the real star in the third season is the late Carrie Fisher, who you can appreciate one last glorious time in her role as Rob's delightfully cruel mother.

I Love Dick (Amazon)

Jill Soloway has somehow taken Chris Kraus's auto-fiction cult classic I Love Dick and managed to turn it into a raunchy romp of a TV show, starring an energetic Kathryn Hahn who just can't get enough Dick, a cowboy dude-artist in the form of Kevin Bacon, all tight jeans and belt buckle. Meanwhile, her husband, played by Griffin Dunne, flounders on in the small town of Marfa, Texas with his own distractions.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Since the election, all you've heard is just how chillingly prescient Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale is. If you haven't read it, you still should—but Hulu's adaptation, which is faithful to the book while feeling contemporary, has plenty to recommend it on its own merits as brilliantly made TV.

Twin Peaks (Netflix)

David Lynch premiered the first two seasons of cult series Twin Peaks in 1990, but the show's also become especially timely as of late thanks to its revival, 26 years later, on Showtime—complete with most of the original, varyingly aged cast. In case you missed it the first time around, the show centers around the mysterious murder of the town sweetheart Laura Palmer in the small northwest town of Twin Peaks, where it soon turns that much more than the owls are not what they seem. Catch up on the original series on Netflix, which has the first two seasons.

Twin Peaks (Showtime)

And then we have the show's revival, which Showtime dropped four episodes of last weekend on its own streaming site (episodes three and four officially air this coming Sunday). The reboot is almost as frustratingly obtuse—and wonderfully weird and beautiful—as the original. Special Agent Dale Cooper is back, though he seems to have been possessed by a persistently pernicious entity, while the action expands from the town of Twin Peaks to North Dakota, New York City, and, as always, realms not quite of this world. (In case you need some help parsing through Lynch's latest, catch up on our recaps, here.)

Master of None (Netflix)

Following Twin Peaks's lead as one of the best foodie TV shows, the second season of Master of None sees Dev, the kinda-struggling actor created and played by the definitely-not-struggling actor Aziz Ansari, continue to mow his way through New York's restaurant scene, with no shortage of stops at hot spots like Roberta's and Carbone, as well as its Tinder field. (Spoiler: he finds the food more satisfying.)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

The third season of Tina Fey's sitcom starring Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt, who's still adjusting to life above ground after being trapped in Jon Hamm's lair for 15 years, kicks off with Kimmy resolving to go to college after getting her GED—and then acclimating to its lack of recess, while dealing with her own unexpected divorce. (Tituss Burgess, for his part, soldiers on, doing his best to recreate the Pipilotti Rist-inspired scene in Lemonade.)

The Get Down (Netflix)

The Get Down, we hardly knew ye. After years and years of production, involving bicoastal shoots and rumors of shutdowns on set, Baz Luhrmann's much ballyhooed series—the most expensive to ever air on Netflix—following a group of hip-hop-crazed kids in the Bronx was cancelled after just one season, as announced this week. Still, that's not to say the series's two installments aren't worth appreciating: Use the long weekend to bid adieu to its enduringly memorable '70s styles, and take one long last look at Jaden Smith in an afro wig.

