Bella Hadid's Glossy Lips, Taylor Hill's Beachy Waves, and More of the Best Natural Beauty Moments of the Week

Continuing on the with ease of summer waves , sun-kissed skin and minimal makeup, this week, our favorite models and actresses showed off their best au naturel looks. Proving that natural lips and messy waves are the ultimate summer accessory whether you are beachside or on the go, these A-listers effortlessly know how to keep their look perfectly undone. From actress Emma Roberts and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 's natural pink rose lips to model Bella Hadid 's glossy berry lips, these stars prove that less is always more. Actress Lily Collins and model Taylor Hill sported beachy waves, models Nina Agdal and Kaia Gerber rocked perfectly blown out locks, while French model Thylane Blondeau wore sleek, wet waves. Here, a closer look at the best natural beauty moments of the week.