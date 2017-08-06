Best of Instagram

Bella Hadid's Glossy Lips, Taylor Hill's Beachy Waves, and More of the Best Natural Beauty Moments of the Week

Continuing on the with ease of summer waves, sun-kissed skin and minimal makeup, this week, our favorite models and actresses showed off their best au naturel looks. Proving that natural lips and messy waves are the ultimate summer accessory whether you are beachside or on the go, these A-listers effortlessly know how to keep their look perfectly undone. From actress Emma Roberts and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's natural pink rose lips to model Bella Hadid's glossy berry lips, these stars prove that less is always more. Actress Lily Collins and model Taylor Hill sported beachy waves, models Nina Agdal and Kaia Gerber rocked perfectly blown out locks, while French model Thylane Blondeau wore sleek, wet waves. Here, a closer look at the best natural beauty moments of the week.
Zendaya does sporty chic right pairing her yellow bikini with naturally tousled beachy waves.
@zendaya
@thylaneblondeau
French model Thylane Blondeau radiates with luminous skin while wearing her long brunette hair in wet, slicked back waves.

@taylor_hill
Model friends Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd pose beachside in the Hamptons with messy waves and tousled up dos.

@rosiehw
British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley keeps her look minimal and clean with a subtle cat eye and natural lip.

@emmaroberts
Actress Emma Roberts wears her golden blonde bob with a soft smokey eye and a rose pink lip.

@ninaagdal
Model Nina Agdal strikes the ultimate no makeup selfie with her hair in relaxed waves and sun-kissed skin.

@lilyjcollins
Actress Lily Collins wears her ombre highlighted shoulder length locks in messy waves with a swipe of mascara.

@kaiagerber
Kaia Gerber and friend pose lakeside wearing her hair in perfectly blown out locks with radiantly sun-kissed skin.

@lilyaldridge
Model Lily Aldridge is all about the glow, wearing her luminous skin with a soft smokey eye and nude lip.

@bellahadid
Model Bella Hadid strikes a pose in the sunlight wearing her brunette locks in natural waves with a glossy lip.