Bella Hadid's Glossy Lips, Taylor Hill's Beachy Waves, and More of the Best Natural Beauty Moments of the Week

Zendaya does sporty chic right pairing her yellow bikini with naturally tousled beachy waves.
French model Thylane Blondeau radiates with luminous skin while wearing her long brunette hair in wet, slicked back waves.
Model friends Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd pose beachside in the Hamptons with messy waves and tousled up dos.
British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley keeps her look minimal and clean with a subtle cat eye and natural lip.
Actress Emma Roberts wears her golden blonde bob with a soft smokey eye and a rose pink lip.
Model Nina Agdal strikes the ultimate no makeup selfie with her hair in relaxed waves and sun-kissed skin.
Actress Lily Collins wears her ombre highlighted shoulder length locks in messy waves with a swipe of mascara.
Kaia Gerber and friend pose lakeside wearing her hair in perfectly blown out locks with radiantly sun-kissed skin.
Model Lily Aldridge is all about the glow, wearing her luminous skin with a soft smokey eye and nude lip.
Model Bella Hadid strikes a pose in the sunlight wearing her brunette locks in natural waves with a glossy lip.