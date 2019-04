Brie Larson's Sleek Half-Updo Topped The Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Spring has only just begun, but the model Martha Hunt is already in full-on summer mode, as demonstrated by the beach babe waves and sun-kissed glow she sported while in Costa Rica. Taking a similar cue was Selena Gomez , who posed for a selfie in natural makeup and tousled locks, and Elsa Hosk, who wore all-over peach shades at Coachella . However, this week wasn't all fun and festivals. Brie Larson kicked off the Avengers: Endgame press tour in a sleek half-updo paired with a soft, natural makeup look, and Sasha Lane attended the premiere of Hellboy in New York City while rocking dramatic winged liner. Also this week: Emily Ratajkowsji wore sultry bronze eyeshadow, Naomi Campbell sported a sleek middle part, and Josephine Skriver paired natural makeup with a bold red lip. A look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.