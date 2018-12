It may be party season, but celebrities and models opted for ease over drama when it came to this week's looks. Busy Philipps , proving that blondes do have more fun, opted for a middle part and cascading '70s waves, while Gisele Bündchen showed off a glowing complexion paired with her signature tousled locks, and the actress Emmy Rossum sported her natural curls. Bella Hadid and Magdalena Frackowiak went for simple updos on the sleeker side in a top knot and high pony respectively, while Josephine Skriver channeled the '90s in a half up-half down style complete with face-framing waves. Festive eye looks were also popular, as demonstrated by Soo Joo Park, who wore a glittery grey smokey eye, and Sasha Lane , who paired pigtails with soft gold shadow. Here, all the best beauty moments of the week.