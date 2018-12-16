Bella Hadid's Sleek Topknot, Sasha Lane's Gold Eyeshadow, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

It may be party season, but celebrities and models opted for ease over drama when it came to this week's looks. Busy Philipps, proving that blondes do have more fun, opted for a middle part and cascading '70s waves, while Gisele Bündchen showed off a glowing complexion paired with her signature tousled locks, and the actress Emmy Rossum sported her natural curls. Bella Hadid and Magdalena Frackowiak went for simple updos on the sleeker side in a top knot and high pony respectively, while Josephine Skriver channeled the '90s in a half up-half down style complete with face-framing waves. Festive eye looks were also popular, as demonstrated by Soo Joo Park, who wore a glittery grey smokey eye, and Sasha Lane, who paired pigtails with soft gold shadow. Here, all the best beauty moments of the week.
Bella Hadid wears a sleek topknot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Karlie Kloss rocks a rosy flush. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kerry Washington sports a bright pink lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Josephine Skriver channels the '90s in a half updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Soo Joo Park ups the drama in a sultry glitter eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sasha Lane pairs locs with gilded eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Magdalena Frackowiak keeps it simple in a high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Busy Philipps wears cascading '70s waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Emmy Rossum breaks out her natural curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gisele Bündchen shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

