Bella Hadid wears a sleek topknot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Karlie Kloss rocks a rosy flush. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kerry Washington sports a bright pink lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Josephine Skriver channels the '90s in a half updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Soo Joo Park ups the drama in a sultry glitter eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Sasha Lane pairs locs with gilded eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Magdalena Frackowiak keeps it simple in a high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Busy Philipps wears cascading '70s waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Emmy Rossum breaks out her natural curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gisele Bündchen shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.