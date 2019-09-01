Lil Nas X wore statement nails to the VMAs. Courtesy of Instagram.
Dove Cameron showed off her mauve mane. Courtesy of Instagram.
Junglepussy wore a rhinestone barrette in her multicolored strands. Courtesy of Instagram.
Christian Wood shared a snap of Sophie turner Pre-VMA. Courtesy of Instagram.
Yara Shahidi sported dewy pink makeup by Emily Cheng. Courtesy of Instagram.
Barbie Ferreira threw it back with some ‘90s liner. Courtesy of Instagram.
Jasmine Tookes posed in Chanel eye masks. Courtesy of Instagram.
Martha Hunt’s wine-stained lips were September ready. Courtesy of Instagram.
Iman rocked a mahogany lip. Courtesy of Instagram.
Soo Joo Park sported pigtails by palm trees. Courtesy of Instagram.