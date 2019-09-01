Best of Beauty

Lil Nas X's Name Tag Nails, Iman's Perfect Fall Lip and More of the Best Beauty on Instagram This Week

While many people escape for the last week of summer, between the VMAs and everyone gearing up for NYFW by posting countless throwbacks, it’s clear beauty doesn’t take a holiday. A few firsts: Teddy Quinlivan became the first openly transgender model to be the face of Chanel Beauty. A style icon in his own right, Lil Nas X won his first award for summer earworm “Old Town Road” in a custom manicure by Nails by Juan. Also at the VMAs: Sophie Turner showed up to support Joe Jonas, looking red carpet ready in tousled waves and a seriously smoky eye. Iman was out and about with big curls and a burgundy vinyl lip for the Venice Film Festival. Martha Hunt also hit the town with a red pout, and Barbie Ferreira showed off her own moodier, high-gloss version, providing plenty of transitional fall makeup inspiration. It’s been the summer of Y2K hair, with everyone from Normani to Kacey Musgraves putting twists on the trend, but Jugglepussy paired her blingy barrette with watercolor hair in a take completely her own. Also this week: Jasmine Tookes’ designer eye mask, Dove Cameron’s lavender locks, and more of the best beauty on Instagram, here.
Lil Nas X wore statement nails to the VMAs. Courtesy of Instagram.
Lil Nas X wore statement nails to the VMAs. Courtesy of Instagram.

Dove Cameron showed off her mauve mane. Courtesy of Instagram.

Junglepussy wore a rhinestone barrette in her multicolored strands. Courtesy of Instagram.

Christian Wood shared a snap of Sophie turner Pre-VMA. Courtesy of Instagram.

Yara Shahidi sported dewy pink makeup by Emily Cheng. Courtesy of Instagram.

Barbie Ferreira threw it back with some ‘90s liner. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jasmine Tookes posed in Chanel eye masks. Courtesy of Instagram.

Martha Hunt’s wine-stained lips were September ready. Courtesy of Instagram.

Iman rocked a mahogany lip. Courtesy of Instagram.

Soo Joo Park sported pigtails by palm trees. Courtesy of Instagram.

