While many people escape for the last week of summer, between the VMAs and everyone gearing up for NYFW by posting countless throwbacks, it’s clear beauty doesn’t take a holiday. A few firsts: Teddy Quinlivan became the first openly transgender model to be the face of Chanel Beauty. A style icon in his own right, Lil Nas X won his first award for summer earworm “Old Town Road” in a custom manicure by Nails by Juan . Also at the VMAs: Sophie Turner showed up to support Joe Jonas, looking red carpet ready in tousled waves and a seriously smoky eye. Iman was out and about with big curls and a burgundy vinyl lip for the Venice Film Festival . Martha Hunt also hit the town with a red pout, and Barbie Ferreira showed off her own moodier, high-gloss version, providing plenty of transitional fall makeup inspiration. It’s been the summer of Y2K hair , with everyone from Normani to Kacey Musgraves putting twists on the trend, but Jugglepussy paired her blingy barrette with watercolor hair in a take completely her own. Also this week: Jasmine Tookes’ designer eye mask, Dove Cameron’s lavender locks, and more of the best beauty on Instagram, here.