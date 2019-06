With today's celebrations marking the finale of LGBTQ Pride Month , and the first WorldPride being held in the United States, stars are showing their support via performances talent shows , and even beauty looks. The model Josephine Skriver celebrated Pride by sporting rainbow shadow with dyed pink hair, and Victoria Beckham kept it natural while showing off a t-shirt she designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Meanwhile, bright red lips proved to be a trend, as Lily Collins paired her signature bold brows with a rouge pout, and Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid topped off their looks with a pair of shades. Madelaine Petsch opted to put the focus on the eyes, showing off a cut crease in a selfie, while the model Soo Joo Park wore a gilded graphic eye. Also this week: Imaan Hammam rocked shimmery peach shadow, Lily Aldridge wore bold liner, and Jacquelyn Jablonski went all-natural. More of the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.