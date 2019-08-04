Best of Beauty

Winnie Harlow’s Sunset Shadow, Alexa Demie’s Magenta Contour and More of the Week’s Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Season 1 of Euphoria may be ending tonight, but the cast is still debuting major beauty looks on and off-screen, just look at Alexa Demie’s fuchsia flush and Barbie Ferreira’s baby bangs. As this week crept into August, beachy waves and minimal makeup were still all over Instagram, with Amber Heard posting tousled hair from her trip to Italy and Bella Hadid throwing a bandana over newly blonde tresses. Taylor Hill, Marina, and Winnie Harlow rocked neon shadow, with Harlow trying summer’s hottest hue, bold tangerine. Elle Fanning shared a festive snap for National Lipstick Day on July 29th, showing off a rosy pout. In New York, Amber Mark wore pearl-encrusted baby hairs and a long pony to Hudson Yards. From bright shadow to statement hair, the best beauty looks of the week, here.
Winnie Harlow got on the orange eye trend. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
1/11

Winnie Harlow got on the orange eye trend. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/11

Alexa Demie wore a bold pink blush. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/11

Marina tried out a pink shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/11

Taylor Hill rocked blue lids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/11

Elle Fanning celebrated National Lipstick Day. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/11

Amber Mark wore a bedazzled high ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/11

Barbie Ferreira showed off new fringe. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/11

Bella Hadid wore a bandana over blonde locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/11

Lais Ribeiro looked fresh-faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/11

Amber Heard showed off beachy waves on vacation. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

11/11

Vanessa Hudgens wore a bold cat-eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Celebrity BeautyWinnie HarlowElle FanningBella HadidBeauty