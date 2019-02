Living Coral may be Pantone's 2019 color of the year , but this week celebs stepped out in various shades of purple, plum, and lavender. Lily Collins looked perfectly poised for a long Les Misèrables press day in a '60s-inspired bouffant paired with smoked-out violet eyeshadow, while Chloë Grace Moretz opted for a slightly more muted wash of purple on her lids. Hailee Steinfeld also got in on the trend, sporting a plum smokey eye, and Winnie Harlow paired her aubergine shadow with fluttery lashes and glossy cascading waves. Cardi B , of course, took the trend to new heights with a lavender 'do accented with bright pops of magenta, violet, and teal, all paired with a purple smokey eye and lime green nails. Meanwhile, the model Elsa Hosk made a statement with rusty orange eyes and lips, Indya Moore rocked gorgeous brushed-out curls, and Karlie Kloss debuted a fresh shoulder-length chop. Here, a look at all of the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.