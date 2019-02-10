Beauty on Instagram

Cardi B's Violet Eyeshadow and Indya Moore's Gorgeous Curls Top the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Living Coral may be Pantone's 2019 color of the year, but this week celebs stepped out in various shades of purple, plum, and lavender. Lily Collins looked perfectly poised for a long Les Misèrables press day in a '60s-inspired bouffant paired with smoked-out violet eyeshadow, while Chloë Grace Moretz opted for a slightly more muted wash of purple on her lids. Hailee Steinfeld also got in on the trend, sporting a plum smokey eye, and Winnie Harlow paired her aubergine shadow with fluttery lashes and glossy cascading waves. Cardi B, of course, took the trend to new heights with a lavender 'do accented with bright pops of magenta, violet, and teal, all paired with a purple smokey eye and lime green nails. Meanwhile, the model Elsa Hosk made a statement with rusty orange eyes and lips, Indya Moore rocked gorgeous brushed-out curls, and Karlie Kloss debuted a fresh shoulder-length chop. Here, a look at all of the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.
Photo of Indya Moore.
Indya Moore pairs brushed-out curls with a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lily Collins wears violet eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Cardi B goes all out in pastel purple. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Chloë Grace Moretz sports a wash of purple shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld rocks a sleek middle part. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Elsa Hosk wears coordinating rusty-orange eyes and lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Winnie Harlow oozes glamour in long, glossy waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner sports a matte cherry red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Karlie Kloss debuts a fresh shoulder-length chop. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

