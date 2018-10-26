The Best Beauty Trends of 2018, from Monochromatic Makeup to Glittery Eyeshadow

Few models are more informed about beauty and makeup—or art history and fashion—than 23-year-old runway star Teddy Quinlivan. The Boston native, who came out last fall as transgender and is a favorite of designers like Nicolas Ghesquière, Jeremy Scott, and Marc Jacobs, was the creative force behind this shoot. Her ­concept: a day look inspired by history, and a fierce, futuristic version for evening.

“For day, I took a bit of everything I love from the past and mashed it together to create a new vision of something old,” she says. Her mood board included works by ­Leonardo da Vinci (she likes the way he painted hair) and other Renaissance masters, as well as ­unconventional takes on the period by fashion ­photographers and works by contemporary artists like Cindy Sherman. Conventional beauty wasn’t the goal. “Yes, she’s beautiful, but also a bit broken,” Quinlivan says of her character. “I love that she could be ­Elizabethan, or from the Italian Renaissance—it’s uncertain. She’s flushed and shiny, as if she’s been through a struggle of some sort. Maybe she has the plague, or she’s about to be beheaded. Perhaps she’s been in the cold and rain and her makeup is smudged.”

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini top; the Kooples top; MM6 Maison Margiela turtleneck; Chopard earring (worn as brooch); Beauty note: For soft-focus lips that catch the light, try Lancôme L’Absolu Gloss in Sur Les Toits.