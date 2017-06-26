BET Awards

BET Awards 2017: See What Yara Shahidi, Migos and More Wore on the Red Carpet

Since being established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, the BET Awards have shaped up to be one of the best, most entertaining musical awards shows out there. And the red carpet reflects this, too. Hosted this year by actress and comedian Leslie Jones, nominees include every big name in the business, from Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and Rihanna to The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. Then there are legends like Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige, as well as younger artists like Jaden Smith, Jessie Reyez, and Rae Sremmurd. In addition to music, the awards show also includes nods for actors, sportsmen, and humanitarians—this year's honorary recipient being Chance the Rapper. Performances from Gucci Mane, Migos, SZA, and Future also make it a must-watch. As for the fashions, the color red was everywhere this year, as well as skinny jeans, fringe, and plenty of bare shoulders. See all the best and boldest looks from the 2017 BET Awards red carpet, including Yara Shahidi, Justine Skye, and more, here.
Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos attend the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing floral prints and skinny jeans.

Actress Yara Shahidi attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a denim dress with ruffles and frayed hems.

Justine Skye attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a brown corset dress with metallic draping and heels.

Musical artist Chance the Rapper attends the 2017 BET Awards with Lisa Bennett in Los Angeles, California wearing a suit with cropped hems.

Musical artist Big Sean attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a full red velvet suit and Gucci sneakers.

Actress Ryan Destiny attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing jeans, heels, and a leather zip-up top.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a gold sequin dress with a high slit.

Musical artists Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing matching dresses in different colors.

Logan Browning attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a pink feather fringe dress and white heels.

Blac Chyna attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a sheer floor-length dress with bell sleeves and a belt.

The model Duckie Thot attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a floor-length red gown with hip cut-outs.

The musical artist Cardi B attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a matching red suit set.

Actress Skai Jackson attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a sparkling dress with a lip pattern.

Musical artist Remy Ma attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a silver fringed dress with sequins.

Musical artist Post Malone attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing cowboy boots and a leather biker vest.

Musical artist 21 Savage attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing an all-black outfit and diamond chains.

La La Anthony attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a sequined off-the-shoulder gown and matching heels.

Actress Queen Latifah attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress and matching heels.

Empire actor Bryshere Y. Gray attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a suit and loafer shoes.

Actress Issa Rae attends the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a rainbow suit dress and high heels.

The musical artists and brothers of Rae Sremmurd attend the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing t-shirts and sneakers.

DJ Khaled, his wife Nicole Tuck, and son Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.

