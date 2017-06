Since being established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, the BET Awards have shaped up to be one of the best, most entertaining musical awards shows out there. And the red carpet reflects this, too. Hosted this year by actress and comedian Leslie Jones, nominees include every big name in the business, from Nicki Minaj Beyoncé , and Rihanna to The Weeknd Kendrick Lamar , and Drake . Then there are legends like Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige, as well as younger artists like Jaden Smith Jessie Reyez , and Rae Sremmurd . In addition to music, the awards show also includes nods for actors, sportsmen, and humanitarians—this year's honorary recipient being Chance the Rapper. Performances from Gucci Mane, Migos, SZA, and Future also make it a must-watch. As for the fashions, the color red was everywhere this year, as well as skinny jeans, fringe, and plenty of bare shoulders. See all the best and boldest looks from the 2017 BET Awards red carpet, including Yara Shahidi , Justine Skye, and more, here.