Beyoncé's Glam Waves, Barbara Palvin's Curls, and More in the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

While Beyoncé is a courtside regular, she rarely shows up to basketball games in face paint and fan gear. Queen Bey paired a subtle smokey eye with glam center-parted waves while cheering on the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals this week, where rumors concerning the supposed drama between Bey and Nicole Curran swirled. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner walked the red carpet at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix while sporting old Hollywood waves, and the model Halima Aden rocked a smokey eye and glossy lip to the CFDA Awards in New York. While on set, Barbara Palvin flashed a smile as hairstylists perfected her wild curls, and Imaan Hammam snapped a selfie, showing off big hair and '60s-inspired liner. Have a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.
Photo of Beyoncé.
1/13

Beyoncé pairs a radiant complexion with cascading waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/13

Barbara Palvin sports a curly 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/13

Imaan Hammam goes '60s-meets-'70s. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/13

Elle Fanning wears a fuchsia lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/13

Halima Aden rocks a smokey eye and glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/13

Sonny Turner sports a bold orange lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/13

Taylor Hill looks radiant in neutrals. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/13

Suki Waterhouse tries on a wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/13

Duckie Thot rocks bangs. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/13

Indya Moore goes bare-faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

11/13

Sophie Turner wears glam waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

12/13

Laura Harrier rocks a half-updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

13/13

Rowan Blanchard sports a '90s-inspired lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

