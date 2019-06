While Beyoncé is a courtside regular, she rarely shows up to basketball games in face paint and fan gear. Queen Bey paired a subtle smokey eye with glam center-parted waves while cheering on the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals this week, where rumors concerning the supposed drama between Bey and Nicole Curran swirled. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner walked the red carpet at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix while sporting old Hollywood waves, and the model Halima Aden rocked a smokey eye and glossy lip to the CFDA Awards in New York. While on set, Barbara Palvin flashed a smile as hairstylists perfected her wild curls, and Imaan Hammam snapped a selfie, showing off big hair and '60s-inspired liner. Have a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.