24 Hour Party People

Blake Lively, and Her Bouncy Curly Hair, Were Everywhere This Week

When you are a celebrity, armed with an entire team dedicated to your physical appearance, it is easy to switch up your hairstyle from day to day—and at this point, even commonplace. So if you show up with the same 'do twice in one week, well, that's commitment. This week, Blake Lively did just that, showing off a super curly perm, which has inexplicably emerged as a major Hollywood trend, to two big events on two different coasts: Barneys New York's celebration for Tod's and a party for Lorraine Schwartz's latest jewelry collection. The latter was also attended by Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergera, Eiza Gonzalez, and Kim Kardashian, who, in hair news, went back to her natural color this week. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was the guest of honor at Dior Beauty's Los Angeles soiree for their new lip lacquer, and Alexa Chung launched her Superga collaboration with pals like Jenny Lewis and Tennessee Thomas. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection - Inside
Stefanie Keenan
1/22

Blake Lively attends Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

Stefanie Keenan
2/22

Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian West attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

Stefanie Keenan
3/22

Usher, Winnie Harlow and Rita Ora attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

Stefanie Keenan
4/22

Sofa Vergara, Lorraine Schwartz and Sarah Hyland attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

Stefanie Keenan
5/22

Eiza Gonzalez and Julianne Hough attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
6/22

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco attend diptyque Hosts Fragrance Pop-up in SoHo. (Photo courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com)

Marc Patrick
7/22

Jenny Lewis and Tennessee Thomas attend Superga and ALEXACHUNG host a cocktail party at The Butcher's Daughter in Venice. (Photo courtesy of Marc Patrick)

Marc Patrick
8/22

Alexa Chung attends Superga and ALEXACHUNG host a cocktail party at The Butcher's Daughter in Venice. (Photo courtesy of Marc Patrick)

Billy Farrell/John Salangsang/BF
9/22

Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Winnie Harlow, and Selah Marley attend the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Launch with Bella Hadid and Peter Philips. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Billy Farrell/John Salangsang/BF
10/22

Bella Hadid attends the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Launch with Bella Hadid and Peter Philips. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Billy Farrell/John Salangsang/BF
11/22

Paris Jackson attends the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Launch with Bella Hadid and Peter Philips. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Billy Farrell/John Salangsang/BF
12/22

Alexandra Daddario attends the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Launch with Bella Hadid and Peter Philips. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Billy Farrell/John Salangsang/BF
13/22

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attends the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Launch with Bella Hadid and Peter Philips. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
14/22

Iris Apfel attends Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates All Things Iris Apfel. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
15/22

Christie Brinkley attends Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates All Things Iris Apfel. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Dave Benett
16/22

Dree Hemingway attends the Holi Saloni celebrations in the RAAS Devigarh on March 9, 2018 in Udaipur, India. (Photo courtesy of Dave Benett)

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
17/22

Maria Borges attends the Art Production Fund Gala Honoring Jeff Koons and Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
18/22

Athena Calderone attends the Art Production Fund Gala Honoring Jeff Koons and Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
19/22

Annelise Winter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Stacey Bendet, Amirah Kassem, and Heba Abedin attends the Art Production Fund Gala Honoring Jeff Koons and Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Christine Butler
20/22

Sarah Flint attends The Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball 2018. (Photo courtesy of Christine Butler)

Dimitrios Kambouris
21/22

Molly Ringwald and Tracee Ellis Ross attend Chico's #HowBoldAreYou NYC Event at Joe's Pub on March 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Chico's)

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
22/22

Lazaro Hernandez, Kate Mara, and Jack McCollough attend the launch of Proenza Schouler’s debut fragrance, Arizona, at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Keywords

Blake Lively