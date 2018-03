When you are a celebrity, armed with an entire team dedicated to your physical appearance, it is easy to switch up your hairstyle from day to day—and at this point, even commonplace. So if you show up with the same 'do twice in one week, well, that's commitment. This week, Blake Lively did just that, showing off a super curly perm, which has inexplicably emerged as a major Hollywood trend , to two big events on two different coasts: Barneys New York's celebration for Tod's and a party for Lorraine Schwartz's latest jewelry collection. The latter was also attended by Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergera, Eiza Gonzalez , and Kim Kardashian, who, in hair news , went back to her natural color this week. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was the guest of honor at Dior Beauty's Los Angeles soiree for their new lip lacquer, and Alexa Chung launched her Superga collaboration with pals like Jenny Lewis and Tennessee Thomas. Here, the best party pictures of the week.