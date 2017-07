12 Editor-Approved Body Scrubs For Glowing Summer Skin

While most of us assume that lathering SPF is the only way to maintain a healthy and luminous glow for the summer, exfoliating dry and dull skin away should be a vital part of your skincare routine. And W editors are here to help, revealing their go-to body scrubs for radiant summer legs . From nourishing coffee and seaweed scented sea salt scrubs, to rose, organic coconut and refreshing peppermint, there's a option for everyone. So bring out your favorite summer mini dress—here, a closer look at the best body scrubs for the summer.