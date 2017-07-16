Beauty Black Book

12 Editor-Approved Body Scrubs For Glowing Summer Skin

While most of us assume that lathering SPF is the only way to maintain a healthy and luminous glow for the summer, exfoliating dry and dull skin away should be a vital part of your skincare routine. And W editors are here to help, revealing their go-to body scrubs for radiant summer legs. From nourishing coffee and seaweed scented sea salt scrubs, to rose, organic coconut and refreshing peppermint, there's a option for everyone. So bring out your favorite summer mini dress—here, a closer look at the best body scrubs for the summer.
&quot;Bliss&#39;s Super Minty Soap&#39;n Scrub not only leaves your legs super smooth, but the super minty formula is just as energizing as an espresso shot. Perfect for getting ready before a night out.&quot; - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Fashion News Editor BLISS Super Minty Soap&#39;n Scrub, $32, bluemercury.com
"Bliss's Super Minty Soap'n Scrub not only leaves your legs super smooth, but the super minty formula is just as energizing as an espresso shot. Perfect for getting ready before a night out." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Fashion News Editor

BLISS Super Minty Soap'n Scrub, $32, bluemercury.com

"I love to use Frank’s Coffee Scrub first thing in the morning to start my day. The product leaves my skin smooth and moisturized throughout the day and smells amazing. They even make a coconut flavor which is perfect for summer." - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $17, frankbody.com

"There's nothing like a Friday night scrub to wash away the week and this is the ultimate one." - Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor

The Organic Pharmacy Cleopatra Body Scrub, $82, goop.com

“This feels rich, without being oily and the granules combined with the lavender scent are a salve for both dry skin and a stressed out mind.” - Vanessa Lawrence, Senior Features Writer

Kiehl's Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub, $36, kiehls.com

"My favorite Sunday in-home spa ritual is the Malin + Goetz's peppermint body scrub. It's refreshing scent helps clear my head for the week ahead." - Colin Summers, Accessories Assistant

"When you have been using something that works so well for so long, it becomes a staple, no need to find anything else." - Rickie De Sole, Fashion Director

Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub, $8, neutrogena.com

"Since I have very sensitive skin, I can’t use harsh scrubs, so I love this one from 100% pure! The coconut oil-based scrub deeply hydrates and exfoliates, leaving my skin bright and soft as a baby’s bum! Not to mention, the brand is organic, and free of synthetic fragrances, preservatives, and artificial dyes, which is the most important!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor

100% Pure Coconut Body Scrub, $36, 100percentpure.com

"I am a minimalist in all things, except beauty. Thankfully, Meant makes my multistep routine a bit easier—this is actually a body scrub and an in-shower moisturizer." - Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor

Meant The Wonder Polish, $43, meantsimply.com

"An essential part of my skin-care routine, it has the perfect rose scented formula that leaves my skin silky smooth." - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant

French Girl Organics Sea Polish, $38, revolve.com

"When it comes to soft skin, nothing gets the job done like a Korean exfoliating mitten and some elbow grease." - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director

Skyroad Top Quality Exfoliating Scrub, $9, amazon.com

"With grapefruit, rosemary, and eucalyptus essential oils this is an instant mood booster. After massaging the dead sea salts and coconut oil based scrub, my skin looks like polished perfection." - Kristin Auble, Research Director

Violets Are Blue Body Scrub, $38, violetsareblueskincare.com

The fine seaweed and clay granules make for a gentle exfoliation, leaving my skin refreshed and glowing." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant

The Seaweed Bath Co. Awaken Exfoliating Detox Body Scrub, $15, seaweedbathco.com

