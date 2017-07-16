12 Editor-Approved Body Scrubs For Glowing Summer Skin

7 / 12

"Since I have very sensitive skin, I can’t use harsh scrubs, so I love this one from 100% pure! The coconut oil-based scrub deeply hydrates and exfoliates, leaving my skin bright and soft as a baby’s bum! Not to mention, the brand is organic, and free of synthetic fragrances, preservatives, and artificial dyes, which is the most important!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor

100% Pure Coconut Body Scrub, $36, 100percentpure.com