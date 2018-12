On Monday night, a who's who of fashion gathered at London's Royal Albert Hall to congratulate the winners of the 2018 British Fashion Awards—and to do their best impressions of a peacock. With Kendall Jenner, who spent the night proudly showing off her underwear , a close second, Meghan Markle was undeniably the star of the show, debuting her baby bump while making a surprise appearance to award Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress , the award for British womenswear designer of the year. Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford and Victoria Beckham proved that great minds think alike when they both brought along their families—including, in Crawford's case, 17-year-old Kaia Gerber, who took home the title of model of the year—who in both cases wore almost entirely black, causing them to [accidentally twin]. Unsurprisingly, no one had better accessories than the designers in attendance: Virgil Abloh was almost certainly the only one on the red carpet wearing a backpack, whereas Alessandro Michele brought along some arm candy in the form of his BFF , Lana Del Rey. See how they all dressed to impress, here.