Red Carpet

See What Meghan Markle and Lana Del Rey Wore to the 2018 British Fashion Awards

On Monday night, a who's who of fashion gathered at London's Royal Albert Hall to congratulate the winners of the 2018 British Fashion Awards—and to do their best impressions of a peacock. With Kendall Jenner, who spent the night proudly showing off her underwear, a close second, Meghan Markle was undeniably the star of the show, debuting her baby bump while making a surprise appearance to award Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress, the award for British womenswear designer of the year. Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford and Victoria Beckham proved that great minds think alike when they both brought along their families—including, in Crawford's case, 17-year-old Kaia Gerber, who took home the title of model of the year—who in both cases wore almost entirely black, causing them to [accidentally twin]. Unsurprisingly, no one had better accessories than the designers in attendance: Virgil Abloh was almost certainly the only one on the red carpet wearing a backpack, whereas Alessandro Michele brought along some arm candy in the form of his BFF, Lana Del Rey. See how they all dressed to impress, here.
Lana Del Rey.
David M. Benett
1/26

Lana Del Rey attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Samir Hussein
2/26

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
3/26

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
4/26

Josephine Skriver attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
5/26

Meghan Markle attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
6/26

Doutzen Kroes attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

David M. Benett
7/26

Andreas Kronthaler and Vivienne Westwood attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
8/26

Kendall Jenner, wearing a naked dress designed by Julien Macdonald, attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
9/26

Jourdan Dunn attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
10/26

Suki Waterhouse attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
11/26

Kristen McMenamy attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
12/26

Adut Akech attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
13/26

Georgia May Jagger attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
14/26

Virgil Abloh attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
15/26

Kate Moss attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Karwai Tang
16/26

Rita Ora attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Darren Gerrish/BFC
17/26

Saoirse Ronan attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
18/26

Alessandro Michele attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
19/26

Edie Campbell attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
20/26

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rosamund Pike attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
21/26

Winnie Harlow attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
22/26

Uma Thurman attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
23/26

Alexa Chung attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
24/26

Ellie Goulding attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Jeff Spicer/BFC
25/26

Paloma Faith attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

Getty Images
26/26

Sara Sampaio attends the British Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10, 2018.

