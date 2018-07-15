Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on the set of Riverdale, filming in Vancouver, Canada on February 6th, 2018. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, enjoy a boat ride at Gerber Point Lodge in Musoka, Ontario on August 1st, 2016. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Calgary Stampede Parade on day 9 of the Royal couple's tour of North America on July 8, 2011 in Calgary, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actor Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Hammer attend the "Free Fire" premiere screening party hosted by Bulleit at Early Mercy on September 8, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wait at the official welcome ceremony of the G7 summit on June 8, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend their summers at their Canadian cottage on Lake Rosseau, and they are typically spotted shopping in the Gravenhurst area. Here they are at a Pee Wee hockey tournament to see their son in Quebec, Canada On February 17, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.