Destination

Why Canada Is Shaping Up to Be the Country of Love

Oh, Canada. The country that is home to polarizing pop music talent (Drake, Justin Bieber, and Carly Rae Jepsen to name a few), poutine, and Prime Minister-slash-Internet-boyfriend Justin Trudeau is also turning out to be a hot spot for couples in love. We've already established that Alberta is an unexpectedly perfect summer destination, but if you still don't believe that Canada is cool, just ask Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who plan to spend their honeymoon in the land of maple syrup (which is also the land of Suits, the Duchess of Sussex's former employer), or Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who are reportedly considering Stratford, Ontario as the destination for their upcoming wedding.
Day 3: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Samir Hussein
1/8

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2/8

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on the set of Riverdale, filming in Vancouver, Canada on February 6th, 2018. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

@cindycrawford
3/8

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, enjoy a boat ride at Gerber Point Lodge in Musoka, Ontario on August 1st, 2016. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

George Pimentel
4/8

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Calgary Stampede Parade on day 9 of the Royal couple's tour of North America on July 8, 2011 in Calgary, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Alberto E. Rodriguez
5/8

Actor Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Hammer attend the "Free Fire" premiere screening party hosted by Bulleit at Early Mercy on September 8, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

LUDOVIC MARIN
6/8

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wait at the official welcome ceremony of the G7 summit on June 8, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jean-Philippe DUMAS/PONOPRESSE
7/8

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend their summers at their Canadian cottage on Lake Rosseau, and they are typically spotted shopping in the Gravenhurst area. Here they are at a Pee Wee hockey tournament to see their son in Quebec, Canada On February 17, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Karwai Tang
8/8

Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

CanadaJustin BieberDestination