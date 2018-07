Oh, Canada. The country that is home to polarizing pop music talent ( Drake , Justin Bieber, and Carly Rae Jepsen to name a few), poutine, and Prime Minister-slash-Internet-boyfriend Justin Trudeau is also turning out to be a hot spot for couples in love. We've already established that Alberta is an unexpectedly perfect summer destination, but if you still don't believe that Canada is cool, just ask Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who plan to spend their honeymoon in the land of maple syrup (which is also the land of Suits, the Duchess of Sussex's former employer), or Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who are reportedly considering Stratford, Ontario as the destination for their upcoming wedding