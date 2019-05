A Look Back at the Cannes Film Festival's Pre-Red Carpet Glory Days

The 72nd annual edition of the Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, and it's already off to quite the start: Day 1 saw Selena Gomez make her debut at Cannes alongside Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray, thereby joining the illustrious history of the festival's red carpet. But that history only goes back so far; it wasn't until 1987 that the festival rolled out a red carpet at all. For 40 years, the stars and directors who made the annual pilgrimage to the south of France instead rolled up to the beach, tossing aside their high heels decades before Kristen Stewart would memorably follow suit. Cannes's reputation may have evolved into something more conservative since, but in the early days, everyone kept it wild and casual—from teens like Mariel Hemingway and Jodie Foster to Grace Kelly , who spent the beginning of the trip in which she met Prince Rainier III of Monaco, her future husband, posing for photographers on a boat. Join her in a trip down memory lane, along with Jack Nicholson Zsa Zsa Gabor , and more, here.