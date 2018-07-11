Style Evolution

How Cardi B Went From Niche Reality Star to Designer-Obsessed Rap Royal and New Mom

The phrase "meteoric rise" gets overused, but not in the case of Cardi B. Just one year ago, Cardi—born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar—was still best known as the star of VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York who was trying to become a musician. Then came "Bodak Yellow," last summer's indisputable hit track that catapulted the rapper to superstar status. Since then, she's released a hit debut album and became the first female artist to chart 13 entries simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. And as her star has ascended, so has her personal style. While she's been loyal to Fashion Nova the entire trajectory of her career, recently, Cardi has worn the likes of of Marc Jacobs, Gucci, and Tom Ford, including throughout her pregnancy. And now that she's officially a mom, only time will tell if her personal style changes once more. Here, a look back at some of Cardi B.'s greatest fashion moments.
The Blonds - Front Row &amp; Backstage - Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week
Andrew Toth
1/29

Cardi B attends The Blonds show during Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 16, 2015 in New York City.

Rob Kim
2/29

Cardi B visits Music Choice on April 26, 2016 in New York City.

Michael Loccisano
3/29

Cardi B attends the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City.

Gary Gershoff
4/29

Cardi B attends VH1's "America's Next Top Model" premiere at Vandal on December 8, 2016 in New York City.

Robin Marchant
5/29

Cardi B attends Laquan Smith Presentation September 2016 during New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2016 in New York City.

Jason Kempin
6/29

Cardi B attends the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

Monica Schipper
7/29

Cardi B attends the Gypsy Sport collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2017 in New York City.

Bennett Raglin
8/29

Cardi B attends the Being Mary Jane premiere, screening, and party on January 9, 2017 in New York City.

Allen Berezovsky
9/29

Cardi B arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Craig Barritt
10/29

Cardi B attends the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
11/29

Cardi B attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 Collection at Park Avenue Armory on September 10, 2017 in New York City.

John Shearer
12/29

Cardi B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Rob Kim
13/29

Cardi B attends NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

Prince Williams
14/29

Cardi B attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Green Carpet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Coppola
15/29

Cardi B attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
16/29

Cardi B attends Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil
17/29

Cardi B attends Power 105.1?s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
18/29

Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City.

Lester Cohen
19/29

Cardi B attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
20/29

Cardi B attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Anthony Devlin
21/29

Cardi B attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England.

Jamie McCarthy
22/29

Cardi B attends the Jeremy Scott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 8, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
23/29

Cardi B attends the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Grand Lodge on February 10, 2018 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
24/29

Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2018 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz
25/29

Cardi B visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Presley Ann
26/29

Cardi B and Offset attend Prabal Gurung at New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City.

Telemundo
27/29

Cardi B backstage at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on April 26, 2018.

MTV/TRL
28/29

Cardi B visits MTV TRL at MTV Studios on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Paras Griffin
29/29

Cardi B performs on stage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

