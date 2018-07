The phrase "meteoric rise" gets overused, but not in the case of Cardi B . Just one year ago, Cardi—born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar—was still best known as the star of VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York who was trying to become a musician. Then came "Bodak Yellow," last summer's indisputable hit track that catapulted the rapper to superstar status. Since then, she's released a hit debut album and became the first female artist to chart 13 entries simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. And as her star has ascended, so has her personal style . While she's been loyal to Fashion Nova the entire trajectory of her career, recently, Cardi has worn the likes of of Marc Jacobs, Gucci, and Tom Ford, including throughout her pregnancy. And now that she's officially a mom, only time will tell if her personal style changes once more. Here, a look back at some of Cardi B.'s greatest fashion moments.