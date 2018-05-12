24 Hour Party People

Everyone from Ashley Olsen to Paris Jackson Let Loose in New York City This Week

With the Met Gala on Monday night, there was no place for the party scene this week quite like New York City. After the festivities wrapped up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the night was far from over. At the Top of the Standard, Balmain hosted a star-studded affair that brought out the likes of Paris Jackson, Jared Leto, Cole Sprouse, and many more. Later that night, many congregated over at Up&Down, where Rihanna was hosting her own bash with attendees like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Donald Glover. Also this week, Ashley Olsen stepped out for the Dia:Beacon Spring Benefit, and Margot Robbie debuted her latest film. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner attend Up&amp;Down&#x27;s Met Gala afterparty hosted by Rihanna.
Johanna Siring
1/20

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner attend Up&Down's Met Gala afterparty hosted by Rihanna.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
2/20

Ansel Elgort, Zoe Kravitz, and Alexander Wang attend Up&Down's Met Gala afterparty hosted by Rihanna.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
3/20

Chadwick Boseman and Donald Glover attend Up&Down's Met Gala afterparty hosted by Rihanna.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
4/20

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend Up&Down's Met Gala afterparty hosted by Rihanna.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
5/20

Doutzen Kroes and Sunnery James attend Up&Down's Met Gala afterparty hosted by Rihanna.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
6/20

Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander attend The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
7/20

Paris Jackson attends The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
8/20

Evan Rachel Wood attends The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
9/20

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
10/20

Priyanka Chopra attends The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
11/20

John Boyega and Letitia Wright attend The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
12/20

Lena Waithe and Janelle Monae attend The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
13/20

Lily Collins attends The Boom Boom Afterparty hosted by The Standard and Olivier Rousteing.

MICHAEL SIMON
14/20

Blake Lively hosts the Baby2Baby Mother`'s Day Celebration presented by Shutterfly at The Wing Dumbo.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
15/20

Selma Blair and Ashley Olsen attend the Dia:Beacon Spring Benefit.

Rodin_Eckenroth
16/20

Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of Terminal in Los Angeles.

David M. Benett
17/20

Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kazan at the Wildlife party presented by Grey Goose and DIRECTV at Nikki Beach, Cannes.

Jamie McCarthy
18/20

Iris Apfel attends the Always at the Carlyle Premiere Presented By Moet & Chandon on May 8 at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
19/20

Caitlin Monahan and Alexa Ray Joel attend the 'Always At The Carlyle' Premiere Presented By Moet & Chandon on May 8, 2018 at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
20/20

Nina Agdal, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attend the 'Always At The Carlyle' Premiere Presented By Moet & Chandon on May 8, 2018 at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

Keywords

Ashley OlsenParis JacksonMet Gala