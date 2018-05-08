It’s 2018, and the world seems to have finally accepted that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will not appear together on Fuller House . But one event they wouldn’t dare forgo making a coordinated appearance at? That would be the 2018 Met Gala , where the Olsen twins arrived together in a pair of chic and billowy dresses that did not seem to take this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,“ into consideration. At least in an on-the-nose sort of way.

Though neither twin seemed to have stuck to this year’s holy theme, both certainly looked ethereal in their own right. Mary-Kate sported a black, open-necked wrap dress, topping off the look with a statement necklace, while Ashley opted for a warm-toned, multicolor wrap dress with elongated bell sleeves, complete with a jeweled headpiece and a beaded pendant necklace.

The Row founders taking the Met Gala red carpet together seems to have become a tradition of sorts. Since 2014, the designers have opted to walk the red carpet as a pair, Vogue notes, wearing a slew of notably off-theme yet effortlessly chic ensembles that fit well with their signature bohemian style. Makes sense considering that these are the same Olsens who gave out crystals at their New York Fashion Week show.

Pinterest Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

But despite their penchant for going rogue on the red carpet when it comes to theme, the Olsens have managed to pull off several iconic looks. Who could forget their 2005 debut at the event celebrating “The House of Chanel,” when both sported flowy frocks, eye-catching necklaces, and natural curls. Fast forward to 2014 and their dramatic black gowns for the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” celebration, their long-sleeved sheaths in 2016’s “Manus x Machina”–themed bash, and their lacy looks from last year—it’s clear that this duo has mastered the art of eliciting a red carpet double take. And if we’ve learned anything from these Met Gala mainstays, it’s that sisters sticking together is always in style.

The pair did stick to theme in another way, however. The designed the nun-inspired look Saoirse Ronan wore to the event for their label The Row.

