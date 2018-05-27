Where Are Your Favorite Celebrities Spending Memorial Day Weekend?

Supermodel Naomi Campbell took some timeout to expertly pose on a blue floatie in an expansive private pool during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
Even Bella Hadid knows that two Bellas are better than one, as she posed on the steps of a boat near Monaco in May 2018. Note the Dior monogram swimsuit.
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wayde left Miami to enjoy some sun on the beach in Italy's Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat for Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
Jenny Slate may not be on the beach, but in Norway she is stopping on the road right by it during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
Reese Witherspoon found a California beach to take a break on for Memorial Day Weekend in between scenes of Big Little Lies in May 2018.
A bevy of the world's best models including Dilone, Doutzen Kroes, and Jordan Barrett joined photographer Renell Medrano for a trip to Kenya during May 2018.
Model Paloma Elsesser caught some rays while protecting her face and proving that Dior swimsuits are an it girl must have at the moment during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
Actress Laura Harrier takes time for a selfie while on holiday in France at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc for Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
The Florida Project star Bria Vinaite spent some quality time with a very good boy in Venice, California during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
Finally free to roam out in public once again, new mom Kylie Jenner made her way to the California wilderness during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.