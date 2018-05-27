Destination on Instagram

Where Are Your Favorite Celebrities Spending Memorial Day Weekend?

Though the official summer solstice is still nearly a month away, Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial cultural start of the season. Everyone takes advantage of the long weekend to catch up on some sleep, shop some incredible sales to get all the gear that will be necessary for the upcoming heat waves, and just relax wherever they find themselves. As for the celebrities amongst us, some stay out of the spotlight for a few days, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who are hiding out in Wyoming for the foreseeable future as West works on his upcoming albums, while many others, like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wayde, head for the great outdoors to soak up some rays on a beach, a boat, or at least somewhere near the pool. So where in the world can you find your favorite celebrities basking in the sun? Look here to find out.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell took some timeout to expertly pose on a blue floatie in an expansive private pool during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.
Even Bella Hadid knows that two Bellas are better than one, as she posed on the steps of a boat near Monaco in May 2018. Note the Dior monogram swimsuit.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wayde left Miami to enjoy some sun on the beach in Italy's Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat for Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.

Jenny Slate may not be on the beach, but in Norway she is stopping on the road right by it during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.

Reese Witherspoon found a California beach to take a break on for Memorial Day Weekend in between scenes of Big Little Lies in May 2018.

A bevy of the world's best models including Dilone, Doutzen Kroes, and Jordan Barrett joined photographer Renell Medrano for a trip to Kenya during May 2018.

Model Paloma Elsesser caught some rays while protecting her face and proving that Dior swimsuits are an it girl must have at the moment during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.

Actress Laura Harrier takes time for a selfie while on holiday in France at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc for Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.

The Florida Project star Bria Vinaite spent some quality time with a very good boy in Venice, California during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.

Finally free to roam out in public once again, new mom Kylie Jenner made her way to the California wilderness during Memorial Day Weekend in May 2018.

