Celebrity Aquarius Season With Oprah and Laura Dern

After the bit of personal chaos they weathered in 2018, Aquarians are now, as ever, looking towards the future—even if they're starting out doing so a bit battered and bruised. According to W (and Twitter)'s resident astrologers, the Astro Poets, though, things will have fully changed course by the time we're halfway through the new year. Of course, someone Oprah Winfrey isn't one to wait around for a few months; she's already proven to be one of the sign's stars who's begun to get a head start, buoyed along by Aquarians' signature blend of wit, inventiveness, and adventure. Those traits will no doubt serve Paris Hilton, who recently split with her now ex-fiancé, Chris Zylka, well—particularly in her ambitions to pursue her art. And as for Laura Dern, well, we'll just have to wait until the long-awaited release of Big Little Lies' second season to find out. In the meantime, with their season kicking off today, take a look at all of the best portraits of A-list Aquarians from the pages W, here.
and
Alicia Keys.
Photographer: Mario Sorrenti
Stylist: Alex White
1/16

Alicia Keys, born January 25th. Photo by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Teller Juergen
2/16

Laura Dern, born February 10th. Photo by Juergen Teller for W Magazine.

Steven Klein
3/16

Jennifer Aniston, born February 11th. Photo by Steven Klein for W Magazine.

Alasdair McLellan
4/16

Evan Peters, born January 20th. Photo by Alasdair McClellan for W Magazine.

Juergen Teller
5/16

Oprah Winfrey, born January 29th. Photo by Juergen Teller for W Magazine.

6/16

Paris Hilton, born February 17th. Photo by Mayan Toledano For W Magazine.

7/16

Yara Shahidi, born February 10th. Photo by Alex Hodor Lee for W Magazine.

Thompson Michael
8/16

Ellen Degeneres, born January 26th, and Portia De Rossi, born January 31st. Photo by Michael Thompson for W Magazine.

MONA KUHN
9/16

Tom Hiddleston, born February 9th. Photo by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine.

BRUNO STAUB
10/16

Eiza Gonzalez, born January 30th. Photo by Bruno Staub for W Magazine.

Teller Juergen
11/16

Kerry Washington, born January 31st. Photo by Juergen Teller for W Magazine.

MARK SELIGER
12/16

Ashton Kutcher, born February 7th. Photo by Mark Seliger for W Magazine.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
13/16

Emma Roberts, born February 10th. Photo by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine.

Prager Alexandra
14/16

Elizabeth Olsen, born February 16th. Photo by Alex Prager for W magazine.

Platon Antoniou
15/16

Justin Timberlake, born January 31st. Photo by Platon Antoniou for W Magazine.

Caitlin Cronenberg
16/16

Uzo Aduba, born February 10th. Photo by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine.

