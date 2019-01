Celebrity Aquarius Season With Oprah and Laura Dern

After the bit of personal chaos they weathered in 2018, Aquarians are now, as ever, looking towards the future—even if they're starting out doing so a bit battered and bruised. According to W (and Twitter)'s resident astrologers, the Astro Poets , though, things will have fully changed course by the time we're halfway through the new year. Of course, someone Oprah Winfrey isn't one to wait around for a few months; she's already proven to be one of the sign's stars who's begun to get a head start, buoyed along by Aquarians' signature blend of wit, inventiveness, and adventure. Those traits will no doubt serve Paris Hilton, who recently split with her now ex-fiancé, Chris Zylka, well—particularly in her ambitions to pursue her art . And as for Laura Dern , well, we'll just have to wait until the long-awaited release of Big Little Lies' second season to find out. In the meantime, with their season kicking off today, take a look at all of the best portraits of A-list Aquarians from the pages W, here.