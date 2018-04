From long mermaid locks to tousled top knots, messy waves are in—at least from the looks this week of our favorite A-listers. Take it from blonde beauties Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively who both opted for long, crimped waves, with Hadid adding an electric blue eyeliner for a pop of color. Brunette babes Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber flaunted their best au natural looks with effortlessly air-dried waves and glossy nude lips. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld made the case for full-on glamour with long, sleek waves and lavender smokey eyes, while Zendaya preferred her locks braided in a sleek ponytail with a teal eye. When it comes to top knots, actress Gabrielle Union showed off how to wear her sleek updo with a bold eye, and actress Lucy Hale put a playful spin on the style with her tousled 'do. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.