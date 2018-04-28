Best of Instagram

Gigi Hadid's Electric Blue Eyeliner and Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Locks Are Some of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

From long mermaid locks to tousled top knots, messy waves are in—at least from the looks this week of our favorite A-listers. Take it from blonde beauties Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively who both opted for long, crimped waves, with Hadid adding an electric blue eyeliner for a pop of color. Brunette babes Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber flaunted their best au natural looks with effortlessly air-dried waves and glossy nude lips. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld made the case for full-on glamour with long, sleek waves and lavender smokey eyes, while Zendaya preferred her locks braided in a sleek ponytail with a teal eye. When it comes to top knots, actress Gabrielle Union showed off how to wear her sleek updo with a bold eye, and actress Lucy Hale put a playful spin on the style with her tousled 'do. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Blonde beauty Blake Lively styles her messy waves in a chic half pin up, with soft smokey eyes and a pale pink lip.
Actress Gabrielle Union makes the case for smokey blue eyes, radiant skin and a sleek top knot.

Singer and actress Zendaya pairs her teal blue smokey eyes with a sleek, low braided ponytail.

Brunette beauty Emily Ratajkowski proves that messy waves, a swipe of mascara and a nude lip are the ultimate beauty combination.

Jennifer Lopez brings all the glamour on the red carpet with her show-stopping mermaid locks, bronzed cheekbones and taupe smokey eyes.

Model Kaia Gerber makes it look easy with messy waves and bare skin.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld pairs her lavender smokey eyes with bronzed cheekbones and sleek, polished waves.

For supermodel Gigi Hadid, it's all about crimped waves, a braided top knot and a colorful electric blue eyeliner.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams wears her voluminous curls swept over with a nude pink lip.

Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale proves that tousled top knots and bold brows go hand in hand.

