Blonde beauty Blake Lively styles her messy waves in a chic half pin up, with soft smokey eyes and a pale pink lip.
Actress Gabrielle Union makes the case for smokey blue eyes, radiant skin and a sleek top knot.
Singer and actress Zendaya pairs her teal blue smokey eyes with a sleek, low braided ponytail.
Brunette beauty Emily Ratajkowski proves that messy waves, a swipe of mascara and a nude lip are the ultimate beauty combination.
Jennifer Lopez brings all the glamour on the red carpet with her show-stopping mermaid locks, bronzed cheekbones and taupe smokey eyes.
Model Kaia Gerber makes it look easy with messy waves and bare skin.
Actress Hailee Steinfeld pairs her lavender smokey eyes with bronzed cheekbones and sleek, polished waves.
For supermodel Gigi Hadid, it's all about crimped waves, a braided top knot and a colorful electric blue eyeliner.
Tennis superstar Serena Williams wears her voluminous curls swept over with a nude pink lip.
Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale proves that tousled top knots and bold brows go hand in hand.