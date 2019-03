Last week's 91st Academy Awards meant celebs brought their beauty A-game, both on the red carpet and at the after parties. Take Emilia Clarke , who walked the red carpet looking fresh-faced in a bright fuchsia lip, while the night before Ciara attended MPTF's aptly-named Night Before party rocking a short 'do and bangs. Several stars also made an appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscar party, among them the actress Amanda Seyfried, who sparkled in shimmery magenta eyeshadow, and Priyanka Chopra , who opted for a similarly glittery eye, albeit in shades of silver and gunmetal. Of course, what's a party without a few Victoria's Secret Angels? Jasmine Tookes stole the show in bold red shadow and a braided ponytail, while Behati Prinsloo went for a '90s-inspired matte look. Adriana Lima , who took her final bow at last year's fashion show, looked sultry in a cat eye and deep red lip. In non Oscars-related news, Lupita Nyong'o wore a bright lip with nails to match, Ariana Grande traded in her signature pony for one of the bubble variety, and Elle Fanning took a pastel pink wig for a spin. Take a look at all the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.