The Most Convincing Celebrity Cases for a Summer Pixie Cut

It may seem hard to believe, but we’re just less than a month into summer, meaning there’s plenty of sweating left to do in 2018. And while this past week alone has seen Demi Lovato, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande change up their hair color—the latter in fact did so twice, switching to lavender after going for an icy blue—others have opted to keep their hair transformations a bit more seasonal. This month, for example, models Dree Hemingway and India Menuez have both gotten a bit cooler—and not just temperature-wise, seeing as their new pixie cuts have them following in the footsteps of It girls like Winona Ryder and Kate Moss. In case you're a bit more precious about your hair than, say, the model Lucan Gillespie, who this month also saw impulsively bid adieu to three feet of her locks before stepping out onto the runway for Miu Miu, take a look at how Ryder and more celebrities like Rihanna have pulled—er, shorn—it off over the years, here.
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
1/17

Zoe Kravitz in 2015 vs. 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ron Galella, Ltd.
2/17

Winona Ryder in September 1997 vs. November 1997. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
3/17

Kate Moss in 1999 vs. 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

NBC
4/17

Natalie Portman in 2005 vs 2006. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dave M. Benett
5/17

Rihanna in 2011 vs. 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Harry Benson
6/17

Mia Farrow in November 1964 vs. 1967. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tim Whitby
7/17

Keira Knightley in 2003 vs. 2004. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
8/17

Victoria Beckham in 2007 vs. 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gregg DeGuire
9/17

Carey Mulligan in 2010 vs. 2011. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Furniss
10/17

Emma Watson in 2006 vs 2010. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
11/17

Katie Holmes in 2007 vs. 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David Livingston
12/17

Jennifer Hudson in 2013 vs. 2014. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

NBC NewsWire
13/17

Anne Hathaway in 2011 vs. 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Kopaloff
14/17

Zendaya in 2015 vs 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

NBC
15/17

Charlize Theron in 2012 vs 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Kopaloff
16/17

Halle Berry in 2008 vs 2009. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Albert L. Ortega
17/17

Shailene Woodley in 2012 vs. 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

