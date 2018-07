It may seem hard to believe, but we’re just less than a month into summer, meaning there’s plenty of sweating left to do in 2018. And while this past week alone has seen Demi Lovato , Rihanna, and Ariana Grande change up their hair color—the latter in fact did so twice , switching to lavender after going for an icy blue—others have opted to keep their hair transformations a bit more seasonal. This month, for example, models Dree Hemingway and India Menuez have both gotten a bit cooler—and not just temperature-wise, seeing as their new pixie cuts have them following in the footsteps of It girls like Winona Ryder and Kate Moss. In case you're a bit more precious about your hair than, say, the model Lucan Gillespie, who this month also saw impulsively bid adieu to three feet of her locks before stepping out onto the runway for Miu Miu, take a look at how Ryder and more celebrities like Rihanna have pulled—er, shorn—it off over the years, here.