Cleveland, Ohio, Is More Than Just the Birthplace of a Baby Kardashian

Cleveland, Ohio, has long been known for being the birthplace of rock in the 1950s and winning NBA championships. And then, the Kardashians happened, and now the city will forever be the birthplace of Khloé Kardashian’s first child with Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The first family of reality TV invaded the city long before the now-tumultuous Kardashian-Thompson relationship put Kleveland Cleveland on TMZ's radar. In 2017 the Kardashian crew shut down the city's biggest indoor amusement park, toured the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and convinced their friends and family that Khloé would be just fine raising her family in Cleveland. A year later, after Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Malika Haqq flew from Khloé Kardashian’s hospital room in Cleveland back to California for the weekend, the Buckeye State is still going to be the site of more shenanigans for a few days to come. But there's still a lot more going on in Cleveland that has nothing to do with the Kardashians. This weekend, alone, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Andra Day and Mary J. Blige performing in tributes to the inductees, and a host of guests such as Paulina Porizkova and Howard Stern. Next weekend it'll be the site of Sneakercon, one of the largest sneaker events in North America that is sure to draw a celebrity crowd. Plus, there are more famous people (in addition to baby Kardashian) from Cleveland than you’d think—there’s Halle Berry, Kid Cudi, and Lili Reinhart, to name a few.
Khloé Kardashian, Kadijah Haqq, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian fliming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in Cleveland in April 2017.
Photo by @khloekardashian.
Khloé Kardashian, Kadijah Haqq, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian fliming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in Cleveland in April 2017.

Photo by @bonjovi.
Bon Jovi entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018 in April 2018.

Photo by @haleyreinhart.
Haley Reinhart at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in April 2018.

Photo by @kingjames.
LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson in between Cleveland Cavaliers games in April 2018.

Photo by @paulinaporizkov.
Paulina Porizkova and her son, supporting her husband Ric Ocasek and his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band, The Cars, in April 2018.

Photo by @realtristan13.
Tristan Thompson playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers with Apple Airpods in his ears in April 2018.

Photo by @lilireinhart.
Lili Reinhart representing her hometown in a throwback Instagram post from September 2016.

Photo by @sgs711 .
Scott Shriner from Weezer prepared to perform with The Cars at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in April 2018.

Photo by @khloekaradashian.
Kourtney Kardashian, Kadijah Haqq, Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq filming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in April 2017.

Photo by @kourtneykardash.
Stephanie Shepherd (an Ohio native) filming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in April 2017.

Photo by @bethostern.
Howard Stern before presenting an award at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018.

Photo by @davefiddy.
The Killers after performing Tom Petty covers at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018.

