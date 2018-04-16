Model Hailey Baldwin paired her choppy, wavy bob with a nude lip.
Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro coordinated her eye, lip, and hair color.
Brazilian beauty Izabel Goulart wore her long brown hair in soft waves.
Kylie Jenner captioned this photo of herself wearing a bright pink wig with, "I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom."
Joan Smalls added a pink highlight to her long braids.
Model Romee Strijd also added a pop of color to her braided hairstyle.
Model Bella Hadid wore her hair in a sleek half up-do.
Rihanna embraced the '60s with a flipped out hairstyle and aqua blue eyeshadow.
Model Elsa Hosk rocked the hair color of the season--pink.
Teyana Taylor paired her platinum blonde pixie with a black lace headband and orange sunglasses.
Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill went for all out festival glitter.
Beyonce rocked mermaid-esque blonde curls for her show-stopping performance.