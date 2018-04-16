Coachella 2018

Coachella 2018: Rihanna's Blue Eyeshadow, Kylie Jenner's Pink Wig and More of the Best Looks

The fact that pink is already the biggest hair color trend of 2018 was not lost on the attendees of the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Models Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Joan Smalls and Lais Ribeiro all got on board with the color (though no one out-did lipstick mogul and self-described "cool mom" Kylie Jenner). In addition to pink, there were plenty of other notable beauty looks: Teyana Taylor made a case for bold hair accessories, while Rihanna embraced the '60s. Of course, it wouldn't be a Coachella roundup without talking about Beyoncé, who rocked long, blonde curls for her highly anticipated performance. Here, a closer look at the boldest hair and makeup from Coachella 2018.
Model Hailey Baldwin paired her choppy, wavy bob with a nude lip.
Model Hailey Baldwin paired her choppy, wavy bob with a nude lip.

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro coordinated her eye, lip, and hair color.

Brazilian beauty Izabel Goulart wore her long brown hair in soft waves.

Kylie Jenner captioned this photo of herself wearing a bright pink wig with, "I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom."

Joan Smalls added a pink highlight to her long braids.

Model Romee Strijd also added a pop of color to her braided hairstyle.

Model Bella Hadid wore her hair in a sleek half up-do.

Rihanna embraced the '60s with a flipped out hairstyle and aqua blue eyeshadow.

Model Elsa Hosk rocked the hair color of the season--pink.

Teyana Taylor paired her platinum blonde pixie with a black lace headband and orange sunglasses.

Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill went for all out festival glitter.

Beyonce rocked mermaid-esque blonde curls for her show-stopping performance.

