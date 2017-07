Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Zendaya and More Crop Top-Obsessed Celebrities

In fashion, trends usually come and go with the seasons, popping up everywhere for about six months and then disappearing into the style abyss. One trend that has resisted extinction, however, is the crop top. Despite cropping up—no pun intended—well over twelve months ago, the midriff-baring style is still a favorite of celebrities both on and off the red carpet. For a casual, off-duty look, girls like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid show off their amazingly-toned abs, pairing a small top with loose, billowing pants or classic denim. Fellow It-girl Hailey Baldwin went the formal route, wearing a dramatic tulle skirt with a matching top to the 2017 Met Gala . But the trend isn't just for Insta-girls, though you'd be hard-pressed to find a Victoria's Secret Angel who hasn't rocked one at some point or another. Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her flat stomach in a white top with matching skirt at a recent fundraising event, while Miranda Kerr donned one for a recent trip to the airport. Here, a look at some of the trend's recent greatest hits.