Trend Guide

Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Zendaya and More Crop Top-Obsessed Celebrities

In fashion, trends usually come and go with the seasons, popping up everywhere for about six months and then disappearing into the style abyss. One trend that has resisted extinction, however, is the crop top. Despite cropping up—no pun intended—well over twelve months ago, the midriff-baring style is still a favorite of celebrities both on and off the red carpet. For a casual, off-duty look, girls like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid show off their amazingly-toned abs, pairing a small top with loose, billowing pants or classic denim. Fellow It-girl Hailey Baldwin went the formal route, wearing a dramatic tulle skirt with a matching top to the 2017 Met Gala. But the trend isn't just for Insta-girls, though you'd be hard-pressed to find a Victoria's Secret Angel who hasn't rocked one at some point or another. Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her flat stomach in a white top with matching skirt at a recent fundraising event, while Miranda Kerr donned one for a recent trip to the airport. Here, a look at some of the trend's recent greatest hits.
Credit
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 02, 2017
Getty
1/20

Selena Gomez is seen on June 02, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
2/20

Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes seen in the streets of New York during the New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
3/20

Elle Fanning attends the '20th Century Women' Premiere during the 54th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 8, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
4/20

Kristen Stewart is seen walking in Soho on March 9, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
5/20

Kylie Jenner is seen on January 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
6/20

Karlie Kloss is seen in the West Village on November 4, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
7/20

Jourdan Dunn at the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week Party at Annabel's celebrating Katie Grand and Kendall Jenner's #LOVEME17 on February 20, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Getty
8/20

Taylor Hill is seen on March 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
9/20

Hailey Baldwin at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
10/20

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope on May 06, 2017 in Culver City, California.

Getty
11/20

Sofia Richie is seen on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
12/20

Kendall Jenner attends the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty
13/20

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at Nice airport ahead of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 16, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty.
14/20

Zendaya is seen outside Good Morning America on June 20, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
15/20

Gigi Hadid is seen in NoHo on June 28, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
16/20

Miranda Kerr is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on July 9, 2017 in Narita, Japan.

Getty
17/20

Zoey Deutch attends Max Mara and Vanity Fair's celebration of Women In Film's Face of the Future Award recipient, Zoey Deutch at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
18/20

Delilah Belle Hamlin is seen on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
19/20

Bella Hadid is seen walking in Soho on July 19, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
20/20

Rowan Blanchard attends the Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo on July 12, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

Keywords

Selena GomezCrop TopTrendTrend Guide