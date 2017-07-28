Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Zendaya and More Crop Top-Obsessed Celebrities

Selena Gomez is seen on June 02, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes seen in the streets of New York during the New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2016 in New York City.
Elle Fanning attends the '20th Century Women' Premiere during the 54th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 8, 2016 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart is seen walking in Soho on March 9, 2017 in New York City.
Kylie Jenner is seen on January 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Karlie Kloss is seen in the West Village on November 4, 2016 in New York City.
Jourdan Dunn at the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week Party at Annabel's celebrating Katie Grand and Kendall Jenner's #LOVEME17 on February 20, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
Taylor Hill is seen on March 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Hailey Baldwin at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope on May 06, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Sofia Richie is seen on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner attends the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Emily Ratajkowski arrives at Nice airport ahead of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 16, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Zendaya is seen outside Good Morning America on June 20, 2017 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid is seen in NoHo on June 28, 2017 in New York City.
Miranda Kerr is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on July 9, 2017 in Narita, Japan.
Zoey Deutch attends Max Mara and Vanity Fair's celebration of Women In Film's Face of the Future Award recipient, Zoey Deutch at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Delilah Belle Hamlin is seen on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Bella Hadid is seen walking in Soho on July 19, 2017 in New York City.
Rowan Blanchard attends the Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo on July 12, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.