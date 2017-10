The 20 Best Day-To-Night Dresses to Have In Your Closet This Season

The air is becoming crisp, temperatures are dropping, and as a result, we are beginning to shop for clothes that can withstand the upcoming season. This doesn’t mean you will be forced to forgo your favorite dresses for bland trousers and sweaters. In fact, it is very easy to find warm yet chic dresses to wear for the whole season. From Victoria Beckham ’s ribbed sweater dress and Alexander McQueen’s handkerchief hemline midi, as well as Johanna Ortiz’s red velvet one shoulder dress, we are proving, day or night, just how easy it is to find dresses to transition into winter with. Here, a foolproof guide to the 20 best dresses to buy now and wear throughout the cold winter months to come.