With the hustle and bustle of last minute shopping, it can be easy forget the joyous celebrations of the holiday season. And while the act of gifting , no matter how grand or small, may seem like a daunting task, W editors are here to make your shopping a little easier this year. Whether you want treat a loved one to a lavish Tracie Martyn facial treatment or sneak in a ultra luxe sheet mask, a little self-care T.L.C. can go a long way. From Rodin's luxurious facial oil to Avène's Restorative Skin Cream, chic moisturizers are a must to stay hydrated this winter season. And when it comes to all things beauty, elevate your friends vanities with Chanel lipsticks, Le Labo perfumes, and more petite gifts that are so good, you might save them for yourself. Here, a closer look at 18 last minute but still chic holiday gifts to get you inspired this season.