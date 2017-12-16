"A last minute gift that I would give to literally anyone who doesn't already own it is Biologique's Masque Vivant. I've tried so many things on my skin—I know it sounds sales-y and cliche but this mask actually works. Using it once makes you feel like you just had a facial." - Samantha Andriano, Senior Social Media Manager
Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant, $70, shoprescuespa.com
"My favorite is Rodin's Jasmine and Neroli face oil.I put it on every night before I go to bed to wake up with glowing, dewy skin. There is no one who could not appreciate this thoughtful, pampering gift!" - Gabriella de Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant
Rodin Olio Lusso Jasmine & Neroli Face Oil, $89, nordstrom.com
"Ever since my mom gifted this to me, I have been wanting to pass it along myself because it's a great last minute gift that's small, travels easy and smells great!" - Aaron Kurlander, Digital Visuals Editor
Le Labo Ylang 49 Liquid Balm, $90, nordstrom.com
"Avène Eau Thermale Cicalfate Restorative Skin Cream is the best. It is like a hug to your face, it's so moisturizing." - Allia Alliata di Montereale, Fashion Assistant
Avène Eau Thermale Cicalfate Restorative Skin Cream, $42, aveneusa.com
"Gift certificates can feel like a lazy gift, except when they're for a spa-cation. My favorite is the ultra luxurious, relaxing Shibui Spa at the Greenwich Hotel. Who wouldn't want a massage?" - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director
"When a dear friend from the office passed along these chic candles to me, I knew what I would be gifting all my friends this season. They are the perfect touch to warm up any room!" - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant
Cander Paris, $84, canderparis.com
"My best friend is obsessed with Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Cleanser, and it is the ideal gift for any skincare obsessive who wants a fresh face and clear skin. The fact that it goes on so soft when massaging into the skin and it's light citrus scent that leaves your skin feeling and smelling refreshed makes it worth trying out for yourself or giving as a last minute stocking stuffer!" - Brooke Marine, Assistant Digital Editor
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser, $55, sephora.com
"A face mask of any description is always a delightful addition to a gift that needs a little sprucing up; I'm especially partial to the Tony Moly snail masks, which make your face feel like it's made of literal baby skin. Plus, they're made with actual gold, which feels absurdly and needlessly luxurious and is also a great fodder for any Bruno Mars-themed puns if that's your thing." - Katherine Cusumano, Assistant Editor
TONYMOLY Intense Care 24K Gold Snail Hydro Gel Mask, $10, macys.com
"I was horrified when I saw my boyfriend using a shopping bag as a Dopp kit, so I got him this one by Want Les Essentials. It's easy to clean and looks a lot nicer on my counter." - Taylor Ford, Social Media Associate Director
Want Les Essentials Kenyatta Dopp Kit, $195, wantlesessentiels.com
"Dior's Lip Glow hydrates and enhances your lips, adding just the right amount of color and shine. It's my winter go-to and the perfect little holiday treat!" - Meredith Jayme, Jewelry Assistant
Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm, $34, nordstrom.com
"With all my girlfriends on the go, gifting an interchangeable lipstick with a chic leather casing makes traveling with your favorite color that much easier." - Chrystin Bunion, Executive Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief
La Bouche Rouge, $104, laboucherougeparis.com
"While skincare products tend to be specific to the person, I've found this balm works for everyone, whether you have normal or dry skin. It saves me in the winter and completely revamps my skin by moisturizing, brightening, and rejuvenating it! It's actually an eye and neck balm, but I use it for my entire face and it works wonders!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor
Lina Hanson Global Treasures, $105, linahanson.com
"Can you ever really go wrong with a classic Chanel red lipstick? A gift I know all my friends will love whether it's in their makeup bag or showcased on their vanity, it's a beauty lovers must have." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Writer
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color, $37, chanel.com
"Nothing says 'treat yourself' like Tatcha. To get ready for holiday parties and squeeze in those last minute gifts, I choose this radiance mask to give me the glow highlighters just can't give." - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask, $68, sephora.com
"After realizing I didn't have any gifts for my cousin's Christmas party this weekend, I picked up a few Starskin face mask sets to give to all the girls. Who doesn't love a good face mask?" - Kelly McDonough, Digital and Print Production Manager
Starskin The Gold Mask VIP Revitalizing Luxury Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask, $15, barneys.com
"I always turn to Mario Badescu for a perfect gift! Its a crowd pleaser and always nice to give a friend a little pampering time!" - Tracey Zane, Branded Content Associate Director
"For a last minute pick me up before any holiday party, try the Tracie Martyn Red Carpet Facial. My friend introduced me and now I am hooked. It will change your life." - Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor
Tracie Martyn Red Carpet Facial, $450,traciemartyn.com
"The only last-minute gift I’m buying this season, is for myself. The designer herself wore No. 19, a woody floral, and my bottle is running on empty!" —Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor
Chanel No. 19 Eau De Parfum, $94, chanel.com