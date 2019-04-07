Best of Beauty

Emmy Rossum's Wild Curls, Hari Nef's Violet Locks, and More of the Best Instagram Beauty Moments of the Week

While Sophie Turner is in the midst of planning her long-awaited wedding to Joe Jonas, she had one last appearance to make as Sansa Stark: the premiere of Game of Thrones's final season. Turner walked the red carpet in a dramatic smokey eye paired with glossy side-parted waves, a stark contrast to her character's gritty red locks. Meanwhile, Emmy Rossum, who just made her final appearance on her own long-running series, Shameless, stepped out at the opening of Hermès's new boutique in New York City's Meatpacking District while showing off a head of wild curls and matte red lips. Also this week, the actress and model Hari Nef transformed her look by dyeing her hair bold shades of pink and violet, and Jorja Smith posed for a selfie while sporting braids and a luminous complexion. Here, a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.
Photo of Emmy Rossum.
Emmy Rossum pairs her signature curls with a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sophie Turner goes for a glam smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jorja Smith shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gisele Bündchen sports natural beauty. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Winnie Harlow tries on a gold face mask. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears soft pink shades. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hari Nef dyes her hair in shades of pink and violet. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jessica Chastain wears side-parted waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Busy Philipps sports a half-updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Beauty On InstagramCelebrity Beauty