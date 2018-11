In case you missed the head-turning, Dementor-like puffer-coat gown that Ezra Miller wore on the red carpet last week, it’s important to note that the 26-year-old actor has been living up to his self-proclaimed title of “Harry Potter nerd” by pulling out all the stops at the premieres for his latest film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. That look, which saw him switch out the eyeliner and Fenty Beauty lipstick he wore to promote the first Fantastic Beasts for a nearly black lip color, was a far cry from Miller’s early days on the red carpet, when slogan tees were his go-to—an era that he left behind with bright red gloves and an enormous feather at the 2011 premiere of We Need to Talk About Kevin. Over the years, Miller, who these days says he “barely identif[ies] as a human,” has also bid adieu to his mane of wavy brown hair. Most recently, he wore silver-streaked spikes that matched the entirely white Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble he donned for another Fantastic Beasts premiere this week. Somehow, he managed to keep the look stain-free despite the ink covering his palms, spelling out the “Avada Kevadra” curse. (His white cowboy boots, scribbled with the phrases “Dumbledore’s Army” and “still recruiting,” weren’t so lucky.) See how Miller ended up molting into a glittery Hedwig, complete with an owl-shaped thimble as an accessory, with a recap of his red-carpet looks over the years, here.