Style Evolution

Ezra Miller’s Red Carpet Journey Into a Glittery Hedwig

In case you missed the head-turning, Dementor-like puffer-coat gown that Ezra Miller wore on the red carpet last week, it’s important to note that the 26-year-old actor has been living up to his self-proclaimed title of “Harry Potter nerd” by pulling out all the stops at the premieres for his latest film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. That look, which saw him switch out the eyeliner and Fenty Beauty lipstick he wore to promote the first Fantastic Beasts for a nearly black lip color, was a far cry from Miller’s early days on the red carpet, when slogan tees were his go-to—an era that he left behind with bright red gloves and an enormous feather at the 2011 premiere of We Need to Talk About Kevin. Over the years, Miller, who these days says he “barely identif[ies] as a human,” has also bid adieu to his mane of wavy brown hair. Most recently, he wore silver-streaked spikes that matched the entirely white Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble he donned for another Fantastic Beasts premiere this week. Somehow, he managed to keep the look stain-free despite the ink covering his palms, spelling out the “Avada Kevadra” curse. (His white cowboy boots, scribbled with the phrases “Dumbledore’s Army” and “still recruiting,” weren’t so lucky.) See how Miller ended up molting into a glittery Hedwig, complete with an owl-shaped thimble as an accessory, with a recap of his red-carpet looks over the years, here.
and
Ezra Miller.
Getty Images
1/25

Ezra Miller at the premiere of City Island in New York, March 2010.

Getty Images
2/25

Ezra Miller at the premiere of Every Day during the 9th Annual Tribeca Film Festival, in New York, April 2010.

Getty Images
3/25

Ezra Miller at a photo call for We Need to Talk About Kevin during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 2011.

Getty Images
4/25

Ezra Miller at the New York premiere of Higher Ground, August 2011.

Getty Images
5/25

Ezra Miller at the premiere of We Need to Talk About Kevin during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 2011.

Getty Images
6/25

Ezra Miller at at the 34th Mill Valley Film Festival Spotlight on We Need to Talk About Kevin, in San Rafael, California, October 2011.

Getty Images
7/25

Ezra Miller at a screening of Another Happy Day in New York, November 2011.

Getty Images
8/25

Ezra Miller at the Haiti Carnival in Cannes Benefitting J/P HRO, Artists for Peace and Justice & Happy Hearts during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival, May 2012.

Getty Images
9/25

Ezra Miller at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, in Universal City, California, June 2012.

Getty Images
10/25

Ezra Miller at the Los Angeles premiere of Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap, in Hollywood, California, June 2012.

Getty Images
11/25

Ezra Miller at a screening of Red Lights in New York, June 2012.

Getty Images
12/25

Ezra Miller at a special screening of The Amazing Spider-Man in New York, June 2012.

Getty Images
13/25

Ezra Miller at 2012 MTV Video Awards, in Los Angeles, September 2012.

Getty Images
14/25

Ezra Miller at the New York premiere of Trainwreck, July 2015.

Getty Images
15/25

Ezra Miller at the European premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in London, March 2016.

Getty Images
16/25

Ezra Miller at the European premiere of Suicide Squad, in London, August 2016.

Getty Images
17/25

Ezra Miller at the European premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in London, November 2016.

Getty Images
18/25

Ezra Miller at the CinemaCon 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures film presentation, in Las Vegas, March 2017.

Getty Images
19/25

Ezra Miller at the premiere of Justice League in Hollywood, California, November 2017.

Getty Images
20/25

Ezra Miller at the world premiere of Ocean’s 8, in New York, June 2018.

Getty Images
21/25

Ezra Miller at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event, in Brooklyn, New York, November 2018.

Getty Images
22/25

Ezra Miller at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in New York, November 2016.

Getty Images
23/25

Ezra Miller in a puffer-coat gown at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in Paris, November 2018.

Getty Images
24/25

Ezra Miller at the U.K. premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in London, November 2018.

Getty Images
25/25

Ezra Miller's hands at the U.K. premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in London, November 2018.

Keywords

Ezra MillerStyle Evolution