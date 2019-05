The Ultimate Fashion Insider's Guide to Chic Essentials for New Moms

In the nine months of pregnancy leading up to the birth of her first child this spring, W Fashion Director Rickie De Sole swears that she focused on all the wrong things. "I spent months deliberating whether to wallpaper or have hand-drawn murals in the nursery. I packed a hospital bag full of impractical nightgowns and bags of make up for that 'perfect' post-baby picture. I oohed and ahhed over the baby china and silver spoons my son was so thoughtfully gifted," De Sole explained. "We will certainly work our way up to that!" After her son's birth, De Sole discovered that the items she reached for in those early days were the extremely practical ones: a compact and organized baby diaper bag, and a Magic Sleepsuit that helps mom and dad sleep, too. De Sole duly noted that all newborns end up changing outfits more often than even the most devoted of street style stars, so finding easy organic cotton onesies for her baby was absolutely necessary. But for now, with Mother’s Day right around the corner, De Sole shares her tightly edited list of chic essentials for new moms (hint: white cashmere blankets not included!). And as for her best piece of new mom advice? Make time to take care of yourself and treat yourself to a great massage— Mother's Day or not.