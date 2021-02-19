The Most Surprising Models at Fashion Week Fall 2021

The latest unconventional season of New York Fashion Week proved that designers are getting back into their groove. For perhaps the first time amid the pandemic, the formats of the shows didn’t distract from their actual content—both the fall 2021 collections and the models who wore them. The most prominent of the latter was Ella Emhoff, who’s been keeping busy since signing with the mega agency IMG Models. The 21-year-old knitwear designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris made her runway debut at Proenza Schouler, followed up by her first-ever magazine cover. She was just one of the surprises to be found in this season’s runway shows, short films, and look books; the playwright Jeremy O. Harris and a total of three Saturday Night Live stars also put in appearances. Catch up on all of the cameos you may have missed, here.

1 Photo by Daniel Shea via Proenza Schouler No one made more of a splash than Ella Emhoff—the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris—at Proenza Schouler.

2 Photo by Daniel Shea via Proenza Schouler Emhoff wasn’t the only scion in the cast. Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, also made her runway debut.

3 Photo by Charlie Engman and GIF by Freeka Tet via Collina Strada Working with the Animorphs illustrator David Burroughs Mattingly and digital artist Freeka Tet, Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour transformed the playwright Jeremy O. Harris into a dinosaur and a peacock.

4 Photo by Alexei Hay via Batsheva Paris Hilton has been known to make occasional runway appearances, but her sister, Nicky Hilton, had rarely forayed into modeling before posing for Batsheva.

5 Photo by Alexei Hay via Batsheva Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim kept it casual for Batsheva, with clutter and a toe band-aid on full display.

6 Courtesy of Christian Cowan Designers seem to be tuning into SNL as of late: master of celebrity impressions Chloe Fineman also tried her hand at modeling for Christian Cowan.

7 Courtesy of Christian Cowan Last but not least, one final SNL star: Bowen Yang sparkled in Christian Cowan’s look book, as well as alongside Fineman in the designer’s accompanying short film.

8 Photo by Alexei Hay via Batsheva Maude Apatow paired one of Batsheva’s signature long dresses with Converse (and a cat).

9 Courtesy of Christian Cowan Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley was among those in Christian Cowan’s crew of “people of New York that make people fabulous.”