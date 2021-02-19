The Most Surprising Models at Fashion Week Fall 2021

The latest unconventional season of New York Fashion Week proved that designers are getting back into their groove. For perhaps the first time amid the pandemic, the formats of the shows didn’t distract from their actual content—both the fall 2021 collections and the models who wore them. The most prominent of the latter was Ella Emhoff, who’s been keeping busy since signing with the mega agency IMG Models. The 21-year-old knitwear designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris made her runway debut at Proenza Schouler, followed up by her first-ever magazine cover. She was just one of the surprises to be found in this season’s runway shows, short films, and look books; the playwright Jeremy O. Harris and a total of three Saturday Night Live stars also put in appearances. Catch up on all of the cameos you may have missed, here.