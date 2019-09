The Best Gemstone Jewelry to Buy Now

With September well underway, it is time to swap summer’s seashell-inspired jewelry for something a little more luxe. Colorful gemstones are a timeless investment that you can wear this fall and treasure for years to come. Rainbow jewelry has been having a bit of a moment with designers using color to add a playful spin to classic styles. In need of inspiration? Check out Monica Vinader and Caroline Issa’s recent collaboration, which offers bright and beautiful options ranging from cocktail-style, drop earrings to a necklace hung with an array of rough-cut gems. A bonus: gemstones and other [crystals] (https://www.wmagazine.com/story/olsen-twins-crystals-nyfw) are said to posses healing properties and various other mystical powers. Rock on with some of our favorite pieces below.