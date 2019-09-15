The Best Gemstone Jewelry to Buy Now

This luxe necklace is the perfect statement piece to take your look from day to night.
Buy Now: Monica Vinader, Monica Vinader x Caroline Issa gemstone necklace; $795, shop.nordstrom.com.
Perfect for second, or third piercings, this topaz and diamond stud makes the perfect addition to your ear party.
Buy Now: Jacquie Aiche, topaz and diamond stud, $483, saksfifthavenue.com.
With sapphires, opals, diamonds and rubies, these earrings are statement making all on their own.
Buy Now: Scosha, gold and multi-gemstone earrings, $6,700, modaoperandi.com.
Gift yourself a luxe ring set to highlight this beautiful morganite stone.
Buy Now: Monaka, morganite ring, $1,850, twistonline.com.
Comprised of cool blue tones, this amethyst, labradorite and aquamarine bracelet is a true heirloom.
Buy Now: Pippa Small, mixed gemstone bracelet, $2,290, twistonline.com.
Wear these glamorous earrings with a casual blouse or to accessorize an evening cocktail dress.
Buy Now: Marie-Hélène de Taillac, multicolored tourmaline earrings, $5,470, twistonline.com.
Framed with diamonds and black enamel, this tsavorite ring makes a chic statement.
Buy Now: Selim Mouzannar, tsavorite and diamond ring, $1,800, brokenenglishjewelry.com.
Update your go-to hoops with this jade style and enjoy the benefits of the stone which includes the purification of your energy field.
Buy Now: Loren Stewart, jade hoops, $294, net-a-porter.com.
Add this citrine pendant to your favorite chain necklace or bracelet to make a chic statement.
Buy Now: David Yurman, gold and citrine pendant, $5,000, shop.nordstrom.com.
This amethyst and rose gold bangle makes a great addition to any jewelry box.
Buy Now: Irene Neuwirth, gemstone bangle, $6,710, barneys.com.