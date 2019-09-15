The Best Gemstone Jewelry to Buy Now

With September well underway, it is time to swap summer’s seashell-inspired jewelry for something a little more luxe. Colorful gemstones are a timeless investment that you can wear this fall and treasure for years to come. Rainbow jewelry has been having a bit of a moment with designers using color to add a playful spin to classic styles. In need of inspiration? Check out Monica Vinader and Caroline Issa’s recent collaboration, which offers bright and beautiful options ranging from cocktail-style, drop earrings to a necklace hung with an array of rough-cut gems. A bonus: gemstones and other [crystals] (https://www.wmagazine.com/story/olsen-twins-crystals-nyfw) are said to posses healing properties and various other mystical powers. Rock on with some of our favorite pieces below.
MONICA VINADER
1/10

MONICA VINADER

This luxe necklace is the perfect statement piece to take your look from day to night.

Buy Now: Monica Vinader, Monica Vinader x Caroline Issa gemstone necklace; $795, shop.nordstrom.com.

2/10

JACQUIE AICHE

Perfect for second, or third piercings, this topaz and diamond stud makes the perfect addition to your ear party.

Buy Now: Jacquie Aiche, topaz and diamond stud, $483, saksfifthavenue.com.

3/10

SCOSHA

With sapphires, opals, diamonds and rubies, these earrings are statement making all on their own.

Buy Now: Scosha, gold and multi-gemstone earrings, $6,700, modaoperandi.com.

4/10

MONAKA

Gift yourself a luxe ring set to highlight this beautiful morganite stone.

Buy Now: Monaka, morganite ring, $1,850, twistonline.com.

5/10

PIPPA SMALL

Comprised of cool blue tones, this amethyst, labradorite and aquamarine bracelet is a true heirloom.

Buy Now: Pippa Small, mixed gemstone bracelet, $2,290, twistonline.com.

6/10

MARIE-HELENE DE TAILLE

Wear these glamorous earrings with a casual blouse or to accessorize an evening cocktail dress.

Buy Now: Marie-Hélène de Taillac, multicolored tourmaline earrings, $5,470, twistonline.com.

7/10

SELIM MOUZANNAR

Framed with diamonds and black enamel, this tsavorite ring makes a chic statement.

Buy Now: Selim Mouzannar, tsavorite and diamond ring, $1,800, brokenenglishjewelry.com.

8/10

LOREN STEWART

Update your go-to hoops with this jade style and enjoy the benefits of the stone which includes the purification of your energy field.

Buy Now: Loren Stewart, jade hoops, $294, net-a-porter.com.

9/10

DAVID YURMAN

Add this citrine pendant to your favorite chain necklace or bracelet to make a chic statement.

Buy Now: David Yurman, gold and citrine pendant, $5,000, shop.nordstrom.com.

10/10

IRENE NEUWIRTH

This amethyst and rose gold bangle makes a great addition to any jewelry box.

Buy Now: Irene Neuwirth, gemstone bangle, $6,710, barneys.com.

Keywords