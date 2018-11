Earlier this year, it seemed like everyone was chopping off their locks in favor of the low-maintenance bob (even Justin Bieber got in on the trend), but the year of the bob was short-lived, and now that temperatures are dropping, celebrities are embracing hair of a lengthier, beachier variety. Who better to advocate for the tousled wave than supermodel Gisele Bündchen , who posed before a signing of her new book, or Gigi Hadid , who proved the look works even when lounging at home. Priyanka Chopra also showed off a thick head of waves in a sunny selfie, and model Josephine Skriver paired her waves with a smokey eye and rosy pout. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner gave us a sneak peak of her upcoming holiday collection via a sparkly eye, and Taylor Hill channeled the '80s in a bright fuchsia lip. A closer look at the best beauty moments of the week, here.