Gigi Hadid's Beachy Waves, Taylor Hill's Fuchsia Lip, and More of this Week's Best Instagram Beauty Moments

Earlier this year, it seemed like everyone was chopping off their locks in favor of the low-maintenance bob (even Justin Bieber got in on the trend), but the year of the bob was short-lived, and now that temperatures are dropping, celebrities are embracing hair of a lengthier, beachier variety. Who better to advocate for the tousled wave than supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who posed before a signing of her new book, or Gigi Hadid, who proved the look works even when lounging at home. Priyanka Chopra also showed off a thick head of waves in a sunny selfie, and model Josephine Skriver paired her waves with a smokey eye and rosy pout. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner gave us a sneak peak of her upcoming holiday collection via a sparkly eye, and Taylor Hill channeled the '80s in a bright fuchsia lip. A closer look at the best beauty moments of the week, here.
Photo of Taylor Hill.
Taylor Hill channels the 80s in a bright fuchsia lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gigi Hadid proves beachy texture isn't going anywhere. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kehlani sports pink shadow and a sleek ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gisele Bündchen shows off a sun-kissed glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra pairs rosy lips with beachy waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa looks sultry in an exaggerated cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner pairs a sparkly smokey eye with long mermaid locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Josephine Skriver rocks a smokey eye and tousled waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Georgia Fowler pairs sequined Mickey ears with simple winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Yara Shahidi sports bright violet shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gemma Ward sparkles in a shimmery eye look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

