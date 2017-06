When it comes to easy summer style, one print rules above all: gingham . The cool, micro-check pattern is the ultimate in casual yet still fashionable ensembles—a trick that certainly comes in handy once the July heat kicks in. Celebrities know all too well that the picnic-friendly style should be their go-to look for an off-duty moment, often trotting out in flirty sundresses. Taylor Swift , for example, paired her gingham dress with closed-toe booties for a day out in New York, while new mom Amal Clooney chose a pair of printed pants for her own day out in the city. For something a bit more formal, yet still easy, follow Zoey Deutch 's lead in a tea-length dress with subtle floral accents, or for an edgier look, go cropped a la Kendall Jenner. And for the chillier summer nights? Pull a Rihanna in a matching suit-skirt, sans shirt, of course. For more summer style inspiration, click through.