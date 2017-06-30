Rihanna arrives at MAC Cosmetics And The MAC AIDS Fund Present "It's Not Over" Premiere at Quixote Studios on November 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Zoey Deutch arrives at HBO's "True Blood" Final Season Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Taylor Swift sighting on August 1, 2014 in New York City.
Lily James attends a photocall for the Cinderella Exhibition at Leicester Square on March 20, 2015 in London, England.
Emmy Rossum is seen on May 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Studios' "Unbroken" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Freida Pinto attends the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on May 30, 2015 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Daisy Ridley attends the press conference for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at the Conrad Hotel on December 9, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea.
Kendall Jenner attends the Kendall + Kylie Collection At Nordstrom Private Luncheon at Chateau Marmont on March 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the mentoring programme of the XLP project London Wall on March 11, 2016 in London, England.
Amal Clooney seen on the streets of Manhattan on September 17, 2016 in New York City.
Gillian Jacobs attend Hulu's Upfront Presentation on April 30, 2014 in New York City.
Ruth Negga attends TimesTalks to discuss the film "Loving" at the TimesCenter on November 1, 2016 in New York City.
Camilla Belle arrives at Victoria Beckham For Target Launch Event at Private Residence on April 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Paulson attends the red carpet event for FX's television series "Feud: Bette and Joan," March 1, 2017 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Sienna Miller poses at a photocall for "The Lost City Of Z" at Corinthia London on February 16, 2017 in London, England.
Hailey Gates attends "The Beguiled" New York Premiere at The Metrograph on June 22, 2017 in New York City.
Laura Harrier is seen on June 26, 2017 in New York City.