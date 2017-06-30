Trend Guide

How To Shop Gingham, This Summer’s Most Popular Print

This spring is the season of prints with brands like Gucci to Balenciaga showing graphic, vibrant patterns all over the spring 2017 runways. The notice-me look has stayed a popular offering throughout the new Resort 2018 collections, ushering in some even more options for your summer wardrobe. Among the most popular prints to shop now? Gingham. Historically preppy and oh-so-summery, the latest iterations of the pattern have taken on a modern spin in new colorways and chic silhouettes. Whether paired with a solid color or clashing with another print, the print can be quite diverse and the right pick for virtually any occasion. Heading out to the beach for the Fourth of July? Slip into one of the many swimsuit options on sale now. Have a summer wedding? Look to flirty skirts and ruffled dresses. Or, if you simply want to inject a bit of whimsy into your already carefully curated wardrobe, a pair of slide-on shoes will do just the trick. For more gingham options to wear now, click through.
Solid & Striped navy and cream gingham printed swimsuit with a low scoop back, $168, solidandstriped.com
House of Holland mid-rise purple and white gingham printed trousers with flared bottom, $248, houseofholland.com

Altuzarra cotton black and white gingham printed skirt, with anglaise-trimmed red detailing and a peplum bottom $627 , net-a-porter.com
Zimmermann black and white bikini with a black contrast trim and clip back closure, $235, zimmermannwear.com

Brother Vellies orange and navy gingham sandals with leather sole and bow-tie detail; $285, brothervellies.com

Eberjey green and white gingham one-piece swimsuit with a bandeau style top, $170, net-a-porter.com

Rosie Assoulin black and white gingham printed skirt with an elastic red and white colored waist and asymmetrical hem, $911, modaoperandi.com

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi blue and pink gingham wide-leg trousers with a high waist and pleated legs, $334, matchesfashion.com

Alexander Wang black and white tweed gingham dress with leather studded waist detail and mock neck, $845, Nordstrom.com

Lioness black and white gingham printed bikini with a scoop neck top and matching bottom, $69, lionessfashion.com

Miu Miu black and white cotton button-down gingham printed cardigan with a yellow trimmed collar, $479, matchesfashion.com

Shrimps green and white gingham frill blouse with a trim collar and matching cuffs, $201, avenue32.com

Lisa Marie Fernandez red and white gingham bikini with a strapless top, exaggerated sleeves, and a matching bottom, $385, matchesfashion.com

Miu Miu leather pumps with a black and white gingham printed elastic ankle strap, $345, net-a-porter.com

Caroline Constas cotton green and white poplin gingham skirt with an asymmetrical hem and black trim, $495, carolineconstas.com

Diane von Furstenberg orange and white sleeveless wrap dress with a asymmetrical hemline and ruffle detail, $598, dvf.com

Sandy Liang cotton button up top but black and white gingham top and contrasting blue and white stripes, $217, fwrd.com

NO. 21 black and white gingham heeled sandal with patent leather straps and knotted detail, $644, net-a-porter.com

Rochas pink and white silk organza gingham printed button-up blouse, $332, matchesfashion.com

J. Crew navy and ivory bikini top with underwire, $58, jcrew.com, and gingham printed boy short, $50, jcrew.com

HVN pink and white cotton gingham printed short-sleeve midi dress with a v-neck collar, $665, matchesfashion.com
Christopher Kane pink, orange, black and white gingham printed dress with a mock collar and paneled-style bottom, $1,497, christopherkane.com

Michael Kors cotton black and white gingham printed wrap top with cropped waited and wrapped tie, $330 , net-a-porter.com
Rosetta Getty blue and white gingham printed dress with knotted sleeves and a keyhole open back, $810, stylebop.com

Marques Almeida black and white gingham printed mules with solid black four inch heel, $380 , farfetch.com
Jonathan Simkhai red and white gingham printed off the shoulder top with short sleeves and cropped waist, $295, bergdorfgoodman.com

The Reformation black and white gingham short with elastic waistband and relaxed fit, $58, thereformation.com

Commes des Garçon vintage black and white short sleeve midi dress with a flared skirt and ruffle detail, $1,140, farfetch.com

Simone Rocha red and white tweed gingham printed pumps with clear acrylic heel and pearl trim, $483, yoox.com

