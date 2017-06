How To Shop Gingham, This Summer’s Most Popular Print

This spring is the season of prints with brands like Gucci to Balenciaga showing graphic, vibrant patterns all over the spring 2017 runways. The notice-me look has stayed a popular offering throughout the new Resort 2018 collections , ushering in some even more options for your summer wardrobe. Among the most popular prints to shop now? Gingham. Historically preppy and oh-so-summery, the latest iterations of the pattern have taken on a modern spin in new colorways and chic silhouettes. Whether paired with a solid color or clashing with another print, the print can be quite diverse and the right pick for virtually any occasion. Heading out to the beach for the Fourth of July? Slip into one of the many swimsuit options on sale now. Have a summer wedding? Look to flirty skirts and ruffled dresses. Or, if you simply want to inject a bit of whimsy into your already carefully curated wardrobe, a pair of slide-on shoes will do just the trick. For more gingham options to wear now, click through.