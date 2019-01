Golden Globes 2019: See What Everyone Wore to All the After Parties

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet had a little bit of something for everyone: Lady Gaga with periwinkle hair! Timothée Chalamet in a harness ! Olivia Colman in Hot Topic-esque fishnet sleeves! And when it came to the after parties, the celebrities knew to step up their game there, as well. Whether it was attendees changing into something more party-friendly after the big ceremony, like Constance Wu and Regina King, or just those who had come only to to party hop all night, it was a night for big fashion risks. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the Golden Globes after parties.