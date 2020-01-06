The Look

The Golden Globes Party Weekend Looks You Missed

We’re only one show deep into awards season—not to mention a single week into 2020—and there are already almost too many celebrity looks to keep track. The official red carpet of Sunday night’s Golden Globes had its clear winners, but those were just the tip of the iceberg; after all, partying kicked off a full three days earlier, with W’s annual Best Performances party. And yet, for some, the end of the Globes meant the night was just beginning. Just hours after she established herself as one of the ceremony’s best dressed, Cynthia Erivo pulled out another Thom Browne ensemble for not one, but two of the evening’s after-parties. Hunter Schafer stood out by sticking to what she knows, too: The Euphoria star wore Rick Owens for the second year running, this time in the form of a sequined, floor-length loincloth and an architectural yellow top. (Her makeup artist, Sandy Ganzer, hand-glued Swarovski crystals to one of her fingers as an added bonus.) Elsewhere, Maude Apatow and Rowan Blanchard seemed to take note from Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber—who matched in Saint Laurent mini shorts at one of the weekend’s pre-parties—by twinning in pink sequined Miu Miu. See those looks and more you may have missed, including some surprise cameos from Paris Hilton and Ashlee Simpson.
Patricia Arquette and Eric White attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Billy Porter and Laura Dern attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, and Beanie Feldstein attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Taylor Russell and Thomasin McKenzie attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, in Saint Laurent, attends the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman, both in Saint Laurent, attend the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Storm Reid, in Rosie Assoulin, attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Yara Shahidi, in Carolina Herrera, attends the Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Paris Hilton, Jasmine Sanders and Ashlee Simpson attend the 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maude Apatow, Nina Dobrev, Madeline Brewer, and Sydney Sweeney attend the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Hunter Schafer, in Rick Owens, attends the HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rowan Blanchard, in Miu Miu, attends HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Martha Stewart, in Ralph Rucci, attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Cynthia Erivo, in Thom Browne, and Lena Waithe attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Scarlett Johansson, in Monique Lhuillier, attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

