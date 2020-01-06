The Golden Globes Party Weekend Looks You Missed

Patricia Arquette and Eric White attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Billy Porter and Laura Dern attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, and Beanie Feldstein attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Taylor Russell and Thomasin McKenzie attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin Bieber, in Saint Laurent, attends the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman, both in Saint Laurent, attend the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Storm Reid, in Rosie Assoulin, attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Yara Shahidi, in Carolina Herrera, attends the Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Paris Hilton, Jasmine Sanders and Ashlee Simpson attend the 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Maude Apatow, Nina Dobrev, Madeline Brewer, and Sydney Sweeney attend the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Hunter Schafer, in Rick Owens, attends the HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard, in Miu Miu, attends HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Martha Stewart, in Ralph Rucci, attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cynthia Erivo, in Thom Browne, and Lena Waithe attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Scarlett Johansson, in Monique Lhuillier, attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.