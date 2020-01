The Golden Globes Party Weekend Looks You Missed

We’re only one show deep into awards season—not to mention a single week into 2020—and there are already almost too many celebrity looks to keep track. The official red carpet of Sunday night’s Golden Globes had its clear winners , but those were just the tip of the iceberg; after all, partying kicked off a full three days earlier, with W’s annual Best Performances party. And yet, for some, the end of the Globes meant the night was just beginning. Just hours after she established herself as one of the ceremony’s best dressed, Cynthia Erivo pulled out another Thom Browne ensemble for not one, but two of the evening’s after-parties. Hunter Schafer stood out by sticking to what she knows, too: The Euphoria star wore Rick Owens for the second year running, this time in the form of a sequined, floor-length loincloth and an architectural yellow top. (Her makeup artist, Sandy Ganzer, hand-glued Swarovski crystals to one of her fingers as an added bonus.) Elsewhere, Maude Apatow and Rowan Blanchard seemed to take note from Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber—who matched in Saint Laurent mini shorts at one of the weekend’s pre-parties—by twinning in pink sequined Miu Miu. See those looks and more you may have missed, including some surprise cameos from Paris Hilton and Ashlee Simpson