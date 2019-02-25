Sunday night saw the Kardashians benevolently cede their everlasting place in the spotlight for the 91st annual Academy Awards —though only for a few hours, before Kendall Jenner redirected attention back her way when she made an unmissable appearance at Vanity Fair ’s post-Oscars party, showing that she’s ready to return to the catwalk after having only walked a single show so far this season at Fashion Week.

Jenner, who was the highest-paid model of 2018, did manage to overcome her Fashion Week anxiety to attend Longchamp’s show in New York, though not without the armor of a true L.A. girl: “like, 70 puffers ” to fend off the cold. Not a single one of those 70 was to be found, however, on Sunday, when Jenner stepped out in a Rami Kadi couture gown that didn’t feature much gown at all. Instead, it allowed Jenner to showcase the fact that she wasn’t wearing underwear, via a large swath of glittery black fabric that draped onto the carpet, acting as a floor-length, high-fashion loincloth.

Pinterest Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, on February 24, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She may have come close to flashing the photographers, but she did do so with parental supervision: Caitlyn Jenner was there to pose alongside her, in a truly unique way of demonstrating that their feud is apparently now fully in the past.

Pinterest Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, on February 24, 2019. JB Lacroix/Getty Images

For those who haven’t been keeping up, this isn’t the first time that Jenner, who once notably told W “I’m weird, I love my tits being out,” has drawn attention to her underwear (or lack thereof) on the red carpet. Just a couple of months ago, in December, she managed to steal the spotlight from Meghan Markle by turning up to the British Fashion Awards in a naked dress, where her underwear also managed to steal the spotlight from her lack of nipple pasties. Even though it was technically after the ceremony, her latest might just put her on the list of the Oscars’ most memorable dresses .

