Mickey Rourke walks the runway of Philipp Plein's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2019.
Daphne Groeneveld walks the runway of Cushnie's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2019.
Sara Ziff of the Model Alliance walks Deveaux's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week in February, 2019.
Pat Cleveland walks the runway of Hellessy's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2019.
A child walks the runway of Vaquera's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.
Caroline Trentini walks the runway of Michael Kors Collection's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.
Gwendoline Christie walks the runway of Tomo Koizumi's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2019.
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway of Prabal Gurung's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2019.
Karlie Kloss walks the runway of Marc Jacobs's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.
A model and a baby walk the runway of Collina Strada's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 7, 2019.
Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway of Tomo Koizumi's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2019.
Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway of John John Fashion's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019.
A child walks the runway of Vaquera's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.
Rowan Blanchard walks the runway of Tomo Koizumi's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2019.
Patti Hansen walks the runway of Michael Kors Collection's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.
Ali Michael walks the runway of Batsheva's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.
Christy Turlington walks the runway of Marc Jacobs's fall/winter 2019 show, which she closed, during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.
Christina Ricci and designer Batsheva Hey at Batsheva's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.
Karen Bjornson, Pat Cleveland, and Alva Chinn walk the runway of Naeem Khan's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.