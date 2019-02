Whereas last season was all about supers and faces from the '90s , the fall 2019 season of New York Fashion Week , and now continuing on through London, Milan, and Paris, has so far been upstaged by a surprising number of cameos from outside of the modeling industry. No one could miss 66-year-old Mickey Rourke, who brought his dog with him to walk Philipp Plein, but others managed to stay low-key: At Batsheva , more people seem to have noticed Ali Michael 's return to the runway for the first time in about a decade than the fact that Christina Ricci , also out of the public eye recently, turned up on the runway. And it wasn't just because a baby walked—well, sat atop the shoulders of a model who walked—at Collina Strada that this season's mix of heights and ages ranged so widely, thanks to discoveries like the preteens at Vaquera and the 82-year-old man who walked Deveaux. From a newly married Karlie Kloss to actresses Gwendoline Christie, Rowan Blanchard, and Emily Ratajkowski, catch up on all the surprises so far, here.