The Most Surprising Models to Walk Fashion Week Fall 2019 So Far

Whereas last season was all about supers and faces from the '90s, the fall 2019 season of New York Fashion Week, and now continuing on through London, Milan, and Paris, has so far been upstaged by a surprising number of cameos from outside of the modeling industry. No one could miss 66-year-old Mickey Rourke, who brought his dog with him to walk Philipp Plein, but others managed to stay low-key: At Batsheva, more people seem to have noticed Ali Michael's return to the runway for the first time in about a decade than the fact that Christina Ricci, also out of the public eye recently, turned up on the runway. And it wasn't just because a baby walked—well, sat atop the shoulders of a model who walked—at Collina Strada that this season's mix of heights and ages ranged so widely, thanks to discoveries like the preteens at Vaquera and the 82-year-old man who walked Deveaux. From a newly married Karlie Kloss to actresses Gwendoline Christie, Rowan Blanchard, and Emily Ratajkowski, catch up on all the surprises so far, here.
Mickey Rourke.
1/19

Mickey Rourke walks the runway of Philipp Plein's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2019.

2/19

Daphne Groeneveld walks the runway of Cushnie's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2019.

3/19

Sara Ziff of the Model Alliance walks Deveaux's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week in February, 2019.

4/19

Pat Cleveland walks the runway of Hellessy's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2019.

5/19

A child walks the runway of Vaquera's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.

6/19

Caroline Trentini walks the runway of Michael Kors Collection's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.

7/19

Gwendoline Christie walks the runway of Tomo Koizumi's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2019.

8/19

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway of Prabal Gurung's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2019.

9/19

Karlie Kloss walks the runway of Marc Jacobs's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.

10/19

A model and a baby walk the runway of Collina Strada's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 7, 2019.

11/19

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway of Tomo Koizumi's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2019.

12/19

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway of John John Fashion's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019.

13/19

A child walks the runway of Vaquera's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.

14/19

Rowan Blanchard walks the runway of Tomo Koizumi's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2019.

15/19

Patti Hansen walks the runway of Michael Kors Collection's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.

16/19

Ali Michael walks the runway of Batsheva's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.

17/19

Christy Turlington walks the runway of Marc Jacobs's fall/winter 2019 show, which she closed, during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019.

18/19

Christina Ricci and designer Batsheva Hey at Batsheva's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.

19/19

Karen Bjornson, Pat Cleveland, and Alva Chinn walk the runway of Naeem Khan's fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019.

