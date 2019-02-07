Karlie Kloss , widely acknowledged as one of the progenitors of our nearly decade-long obsession with lob haircuts, has finally returned to the style she made famous . After sporting a mid-length cut for the past few years, on Thursday, Kloss bravely went under stylist Harry Josh 's scissors, and came out with a chic, collarbone-skimming lob.

As seen in photos and videos shared on Instagram by both Kloss and Josh, the supermodel's newly shorn 'do now falls several inches past her jawline, just below her shoulders, and features lots of face-framing layers. As Kloss shakes out her hair in one of the videos and Josh, standing behind her, rearranges her deep side part, she says, "Holy moly, this is my new look!" She thanks Josh for his talents, noting that the celeb-loved stylist "talked me off the ledge, talked me into cutting seven inches of my hair off!" After preening a little more into her phone's front-facing camera, she adds, "New year, new me."

Kloss clearly takes a very "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to her hair—in fact, this week's chop might be her first dramatic cut since she got the legendary "The Karlie" back in 2012. Her last major change came in July 2017, when she showed up at Paris Fashion Week with her then-mid-length locks bleached an icy platinum blond instead of her natural dark blond shade.

In August 2017, Kloss spoke to W about her low-maintenance approach to taming her mane. "My favorite hair day starts with washing it at night, going to bed with it air-dried, slightly damp and then waking up the next morning with really good bed head texture. A bit messed up, not too perfect, but kind of sexy texture; it feels very French," she said. "I love a good sea salt spray or dry shampoo, and I love to do a French braid. I do a mean French braid!"

