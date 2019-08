What do goths do during the sunniest season of the year? It's a question for the ages, and one that's been particularly pressing ever since Meghan Thee Stallion declared this to be hot girl summer . But don't be discouraged: Since the year kicked off with Miuccia Prada declaring goth girls to be the new "It" girls , the morbidly inclined—and/or those simply looking to explore their dark side—are in luck. As W's archives showcase, the options are myriad, from fishnet shirts to bodysuits made out of breathable lace. Plus, if you're especially heat intolerant, you could always pull a Kristen McMenamy and just go topless—or a Guinevere van Seenus and go entirely nude save for a black pair of pumps. Revisit those looks and more moody inspiration, here.