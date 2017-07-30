Arriving at the Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight Hollywood premiere in 1995, Jada Pinkett wears her blonde pixie cut with a satin mauve lip.
Attending The Nutty Professor premiere in 1996 alongside actor Will Smith, Pinkett wears her dark brunette pixie cut with a glossy red lip.
At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, Pinkett Smith pairs her golden smokey eye with her satin gold head wrap.
At the Collateral film premiere in Berlin in 2001, Pinkett Smith wears a sleek high pony with a glossy, mauve lip.
Side-parted tousled waves with a dramatic smokey eye was the look Pinkett Smith wore at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards in 2005.
Wearing her shoulder length voluminous curls with bangs and hint of blush on the cheeks, Pinkett Smith attends the I am Legend premiere in 2007.
At the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Pinkett Smith opts for long braids and luminous skin with a natural lip.
Wearing her hair in a sleek, twisted up do with a soft golden smokey eye, Pinkett Smith attends the 2010 American Music Awards.
Channeling Diana Ross with her voluminous, brushed out curls, Pinkett Smith attends the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011.
At the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, Pinkett Smith wears long locks slicked back with a glossy, pink lip.
Pinkett Smith debuts her blonde highlighted bob with luminous skin at the FOX 2014 Programming Presentation.
Pinkett Smith radiates at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball 2015, wearing her hair in an elegant up do with a glossy, red lip.
Back to her long hair, Pinkett Smith wears her locks in a sleek half up do at the 26th annual EMA Awards.
At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Pinkett Smith returns to her sleek bob that she pairs with a jade green smokey eye.
Promoting her new film Girls Trip, Pinkett Smith opts for her side-parted soft waves with a glossy, coral pink lip,