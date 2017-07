As the matriarch of the dynamic Smith family, alongside husband and actor Will Smith and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith , actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been ruling the red carpets since the early 1990's. From her effortlessly cool and care-free style, Pinkett Smith proves that she has never been afraid to take a risk when it comes to beauty. Although the actress tends to stick to her golden smoky eye and glossy, nude lip, the Girls Trip star can be seen rocking a jade green smokey eye or satin, red lip. And when it comes to hair, Pinkett Smith proves with her evolving hairstyles, from long braids to sleek bobs, you'll rarely seen her with the same look twice. Here, we take a look back at the Pinkett Smith's best hair moments on the red carpet.