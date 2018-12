2018 was undoubtedly a banner year Jennifer Lopez . She solidified her reign with Alex Rodriguez as the queen and king of New York, produced a handful of chart topping hits (for one of those singles she even debuted a music video with her look-alike daughter Emme), flexed her muscles all across Instagram, and returned as the ruler of romantic comedies with the premiere of Second Act . You might think it doesn't get much better than that for Lopez, but of course it does, because she carried herself all the way through 2018 turning out look after look, each one somehow more chic than the last. Who else but J.Lo could accomplish the feat of showing up like a lavish princess one day then your cool hypebeast aunt who wears thigh-high denim Versace boots the next? Here, a look back at some of her best and boldest looks throughout the year.