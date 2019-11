How the Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving

There are two things in particular that the Kardashians , aka America’s royal family, excel at: posting on social media and celebrating holidays in the most over-the-top way possible. They might tone things down a bit for Thanksgiving , but seeing as the holiday spares no one when it comes to family drama, it’s usually just as eventful as their Christmas and birthday parties —particularly as their numbers continue to expand. Last year, the arrival of one of the family’s newest additions, True Thompson , made for even more drama: Khloé Kardashian's decision for her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving in Cleveland proved controversial enough that Khloé was was still publicly defending herself a day after the holiday had passed. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew kept it relatively casual back in Calabasas—the exception being Kris Jenner, who chose to eat her " mashies " in $8,000 worth of Chanel and Versace. Before they partake in the annual family tradition of spamming your feed, revisit their posts from Thanksgivings past. (Thankfully, they’ve come a long way since Khloé first attempted food photography.)