How the Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving

There are two things in particular that the Kardashians, aka America’s royal family, excel at: posting on social media and celebrating holidays in the most over-the-top way possible. They might tone things down a bit for Thanksgiving, but seeing as the holiday spares no one when it comes to family drama, it’s usually just as eventful as their Christmas and birthday parties—particularly as their numbers continue to expand. Last year, the arrival of one of the family’s newest additions, True Thompson, made for even more drama: Khloé Kardashian's decision for her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving in Cleveland proved controversial enough that Khloé was was still publicly defending herself a day after the holiday had passed. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew kept it relatively casual back in Calabasas—the exception being Kris Jenner, who chose to eat her "mashies" in $8,000 worth of Chanel and Versace. Before they partake in the annual family tradition of spamming your feed, revisit their posts from Thanksgivings past. (Thankfully, they’ve come a long way since Khloé first attempted food photography.)
“I’m on gravy duty, and I’m loving it,” Kim Kardashian told reporters on the day before Thanksgiving in 2011, which she spent doling out a portion of the 80 gallons of gravy that the L.A. Mission served the homeless.

Fret not if you’re having trouble reading this menu from the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving in 2013: Other than the fact that there’s a total of seven desserts, including “Kris’s famous Lemon Cake,” the only line you really need to pay attention is “Khloé’s famous Macaroni and Cheese,” spelled out in Apple Chancery.

The next year came with a visual of Khloé Kardashian’s “famous” mac and cheese, which was overshadowed by her fascinating poor photography skills.

Luckily, Khloé seemed to have taken a crash course in food photography by the next year, when she shared snapshots of more meals she’d cooked up in “Koko’s Kitchen.”

Khloé shared a picture of the setting for her first Thanksgiving at her house, rather than at her mom’s, with a caption that read, among other things, “manifest beauty in your life.”

It may have been taken just three years ago, but this one’s a real throwback: The 2015 edition of the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving saw the “blended family,” as Kylie Jenner put it in the caption of the photo above, come fully together, with nearly everyone’s then-partner present—including Kylie’s now ex Tyga, and Kourtney Kardashian’s then recent ex, Scott Disick. Not only did Kanye also show up to Khloé’s house, but so did his big ole grin.

The family member with perhaps the most significant presence that year was baby Reign Disick, who spent at least part of his first Thanksgiving in the arms of his mom, Kourtney.

The desserts served at Khloé’s, as lusted over by her sister Kourtney on Instagram.

No longer exactly the baby of the family, Kylie hosted her first Thanksgiving in 2016, decorating her home in Calabasas in white and gold, including hundreds of roses.

The evening was a Jenner affair, amid what was otherwise a less than bright time for the family. (Kanye had just been hospitalized, only a month after Kim’s infamous robbery in Paris.)

Kim and Kanye may not have been there, but Kylie’s then boyfriend, Tyga, did manage to come through, wearing an appropriately autumnal flannel for the occasion.

While pregnant, Kylie once again took up the hosting duties for last year’s Thanksgiving, this time with a hint of a Valentine’s Day theme.

Ahead of their stint on Family Feud, the Kardashian-Jenners played a game or two of Taboo.

Behold: what Kendall Jenner ate for Thanksgiving in 2017. (According to her Snapchat, anyway.)

Leave it to Kim, pictured here with her mom and her grandma M.J., to dress for Thanksgiving as if she were in a Yeezy campaign. (Without, of course, any hint of bloating.)

For dessert, Kylie served autumnal doughnuts and turkey-shaped Rice Krispie treats, among other goodies.

Having handed over the responsibilities to Kylie, Kris was able to spend some of the night hanging loose.

Twenty eighteen brought an adventure to the great outdoors, which no one seemed to enjoy more than Kanye.

Thanks to her father's prior athletic commitments, True Thompson was forced to spend her first-ever Thanksgiving in Cleveland. Her mom, Khloé Kardashian, made up for it by bathing their corner of Ohio in millennial pink.

Back in Calabasas, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and co. also kept it (relatively) monochrome in green.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner coordinated with herself—in $8,000 worth of Versace, no less.

