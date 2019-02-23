Karl Lagerfeld, from the series "Body Parts," 1998. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Blanca Li, from the series "Body Parts," 1998. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Nicole Kidman, 1995. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Lüstern aber schüchtern, 1997. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld, May 1995. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Untitled, June 1996. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, from the series "Eiffel-Turm," 2010. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Die Drei und der rote Pfosten, Serie Hommage an Lyonel Feininger, 1997. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Gone with the Wind, 1996. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, from the series "Body Parts," 1998. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Homage to Yves Klein, 2001. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Pamela Anderson, 2002. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Untitled, June 1996. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.
Karl Lagerfeld, Benicio del Toro (Hollywood Stars), 2002. Featured in the exhibition "Homage To Karl Lagerfeld; 22 Years of Exhibitions," on view at Galerie Gmurzynska through May 15, 2019.